Alarming new report warns of hidden toll on workforce and economy ahead of World Arthritis Day

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Arthritis is silently draining Canada's economy, costing $33 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare costs. Yet, despite being the number one cause of disability in Canada, only 4% of Canadians recognize its true impact, according to a new white paper titled, "Arthritis: The Silent Drain on Canada's Economy" released by Arthritis Society Canada and Leger Healthcare in the lead-up to World Arthritis Day on October 12.

A Workforce and Competitiveness Crisis

Arthritis Society Canada (CNW Group/Arthritis Society Canada)

Arthritis is stealing the prime working years of millions of Canadians. Half of those with arthritis are under 65, and one-third are diagnosed before 45. This isn't just a health issue; it's a hidden economic crisis, silently undermining productivity, wages, and global competitiveness. With the prevalence of arthritis in Canada expected to rise from 6 million today to 9 million by 2045, the strain will only intensify.

"Canadians are feeling the squeeze of today's economy – rising costs, tariffs, and global uncertainty. Those forces are beyond our control. But one challenge we can address is arthritis," said Trish Barbato, president and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada. "As the number one cause of disability in Canada, arthritis drains $33 billion from our economy each year by reducing productivity, straining healthcare, and forcing people out of the workforce early. Unlike one-time economic shocks like tariffs or trade disputes, arthritis is a chronic, compounding burden on the economy."

Key Findings Among People Surveyed:

85% with arthritis in the workforce say it has affected their ability to work or they expect it will.

65% with arthritis in the workforce feel employers are not providing enough support for employees with arthritis. Only 24% reported receiving workplace accommodations.

95% consider arthritis as somewhat or very serious and 84% agree it can affect a person's ability to work.

Nearly 1 in 10 didn't know what type of arthritis they had, pointing to a broader gap in awareness.

"What stood out most in the data is just how wide the perception gap is," said Melicent Lavers-Sailly, VP, Leger Healthcare. "Arthritis is the leading cause of disability, but Canadians ranked it only seventh. That disconnect and lack of awareness has an impact on policy decisions, workplace practices, and the urgency with which this issue is funded and addressed."

The Human Toll

The white paper also puts a face to the numbers. Jessica Taylor, 27, an operating room nurse, struggles to stay on her feet during osteoarthritis flare-ups when she would much rather be tending to her patients. Diana Gazdar, 51, an executive, experiences pain so severe from rheumatoid arthritis that she sometimes can't leave her home even though her colleagues only see her on good days. Both illustrate the invisible, unpredictable and often unsupported toll arthritis takes on people's work and daily lives.

Call to Action

The white paper calls for urgent action across sectors, including increased investment in research, stronger workplace support, and greater awareness to close the perception gap.

"Canadians take swift, united action when the threat is visible--whether it's a global health emergency or a trade disruption," added Barbato. "We need that same urgency now for arthritis. Closing the gap between perception and reality is essential to protect Canada's workforce and future prosperity."

Read the full white paper, Arthritis: The Silent Drain on Canada's Economy.

About Arthritis Society Canada

Arthritis Society Canada represents the six million people in Canada living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. We are Canada's largest charitable funder of cutting-edge arthritis research. We will not give up our efforts until everyone is free from the agony of arthritis. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information, visit arthritis.ca.

About Leger Healthcare

Leger Healthcare is the dedicated health division of Leger--the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics firm. With offices across Canada and the U.S., our senior researchers bring therapeutic expertise and hands-on knowledge of every stage of the research cycle. Backed by two of the country's largest proprietary healthcare panels--LEO (500,000+ patients) and LEO Medical (35,000 healthcare professionals)--we design, execute, and analyze end-to-end studies that capture real-world perspectives from both patients and clinicians. The result is actionable insights that help organizations make smarter decisions, accelerate innovation, and improve outcomes. Learn more at leger360.com/healthcare.

Media Contact: Jenny Ng, Senior Manager, Public Relations & Media, Arthritis Society Canada, [email protected], 416-455-1182