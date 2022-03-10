Arterra Wines Canada taps consumer transformation, digital, data and growth veteran for their new CEO

"Arterra has significant opportunities to grow from its current leading position in the wine category to become one of Canada's great companies", said Dave Perkins, Board Chair, "We are confident that John's strong leadership will build on our current success and take our organization to the next level".

John joins Arterra from NordStar (parent company of Torstar) where he held the role of Vice Chair and President of Digital. He was previously the President and CEO of Torstar and Publisher of The Toronto Star where he created and led a growth-oriented, digital transformation of that business.

"Arterra is a Canadian success story, putting Canada on the global wine map with strong brands like Jackson-Triggs and Inniskillin. I am excited to be joining the world-class team at Arterra, and I look forward to leading this business through the next chapter of its growth journey." said John Boynton.

John is succeeding Jay Wright, who is retiring after 20 successful years leading Arterra, and before that, Constellation Brands and Vincor Canada.

About Arterra

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines, including including Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Bodacious, Bask, Saintly, Bu and Kim Crawford. Arterra is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. For more information about Arterra, visit www.arterracanada.com or follow us on https://twitter.com/ArterraCanada or https://www.linkedin.com/company/arterra-wines-canada/mycompany/

