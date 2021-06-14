Arterra Wines Canada Statement re: Wine Rack Strike

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to SEIU Local 2, the Union representing Toronto area Wine Rack Merchants and the recent press release dated June 14th, 2021, we confirm we have not received any request from the Union to go back to the table. We are interested in continuing to meet and work with them in good faith so we can come to an agreement.

We also object to the Union's derogatory statement about our employees who have chosen to work. We value all our employees and respect that it's their choice to work or strike.

