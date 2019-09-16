Arterra Wines Canada Pays Homage to Niagara Wine Pioneer with The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright

"Anyone who has ever enjoyed a glass of Canadian wine owes a debt to Thomas G. Bright," explains Andrea Hunt, senior vice president marketing, Arterra Wines Canada. "He was a bold risk-tasker who defied the odds to build an industry from the ground up. With this new launch, we're thrilled to honour his legacy and raise a glass to all those who share his audacious spirit."

Since the beginning, Bright produced "limited edition" wines from small yields of experimentally grown grapes. In fact, he was one of the first to grow some of Europe's most prestigious grapes in Canada. Made from grapes grown in the Niagara Peninsula and the Okanagan Valley, the new VQA wines will celebrate his commitment to quality and innovation with two varietals:

Chardonnay Sussreserve ($16.95) , is elegant with a golden-hue and notes of apple, beautifully balanced with subtle French oak

, is elegant with a golden-hue and notes of apple, beautifully balanced with subtle French oak Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Blend ($17.95) is aged in whisky barrels and has aromas and flavours of red fruits with a hint of spice and an exceptionally smooth finish

To bring to life Thomas' audacious commitment to "growing vines where others won't", the brand has recreated an underground vineyard in Toronto's PATH system. The out-of-home-installation will feature live vines and a barrel cellar. The activation runs between Roy Thomson Hall and St. Andrew Station until October 6.

The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright wines are available in Ontario (at both the LCBO and come November, at Wine Rack), and British Columbia (at BC Liquor Stores). Follow @theaudacitywine on Instagram to learn more.

