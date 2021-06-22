Arterra Wines Canada introduces the first official wine of WW Canada, On Point

"We know Canadians are seeking variety and wellness-inspired products – as such we are thrilled to be partnering with WW to support consumers and their community," said Andrea Hunt, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Arterra Wines Canada. "We are excited to introduce a new better-for-you brand, On Point , with two delicious, balanced wines."

With 54 per cent of Canadians looking for beverages with less sugar, and 67 per cent interested in options with no or low alcohol, On Point brings a new choice for not only the Canadian WW community, but consumers eager to make healthier choices when it comes to food and drink1.

"When living the WW program, everything is on the menu. With red and white wine being the number two and three top tracked beverages in our award-winning app – right behind coffee – we know many of our members incorporate wine into their healthy lifestyle," said Kevin O'Brien, General Manager and President, WW Canada. "Collaborating with the country's leading wine producers to create On Point enables us to deliver our members a wine that helps them stay true to their weight loss and wellness journey."

On Point is available in two varietals, Smooth Red, featuring dark fruit and plum flavours with a hint of spice, providing a soft and smooth finish, and Crisp White, containing bright aromas and flavours of citrus and passion fruit, with a refreshingly light and crisp finish. Each On Point serving is 90 calories, one gram of sugar, and two grams of carbohydrates, and is nine per cent alcohol by volume. For the WW community, one serving is equivalent to three WW SmartPoints. SmartPoints is a science-backed system created to help WW members understand nutritional data, empowering them to make healthier choices.

On Point is now available at Wine Rack and will be rolling out in LCBOs across Ontario and in Newfoundland in July. Product will be available in BC and Alberta as of Fall 2021. Price varies by province from $10.99 to $12.99 for a 750 ml bottle.

About Arterra Wines, Inc.

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. is the country's leading producer and marketer of award-winning, globally recognized Canadian and imported wines.

Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. has grown and evolved to owning and distributing 100+ wine brands, including seven of the top 20 brands in Canada: Jackson-Triggs, Inniskillin, Sawmill Creek, Wallaroo Trail, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Ruffino and Kim Crawford. In the last five years, the company's portfolio has received over 1,500 accolades and awards in national and international wine competitions.

Headquartered in Mississauga, ON, Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. operates eight wineries across the country, with over 1,700 acres of premium vineyards in Canada's wine regions. It owns and operates 164 Wine Rack retail wine stores in Ontario and sells wine kits and products for winemaking through its RJS Craft Winemaking brand. It employs approximately 2,000 full-time and part-time staff across the country.

About WW Canada

WW is a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.ca. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

* serving size is 5 oz (148 ml)

Source 1: Arterra Wines Canada, Inc. Study, 2019

