Artemis Makes Final Cash Payment to New Gold in Respect of its Acquisition of the Blackwater Project
Aug 23, 2021, 17:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the payment of $50 million to New Gold Inc. ("New Gold"), satisfying the final cash amount required to be paid to New Gold in consideration for the acquisition of the Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia, pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement originally announced on June 9, 2020.
