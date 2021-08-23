Artemis Makes Final Cash Payment to New Gold in Respect of its Acquisition of the Blackwater Project

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the payment of $50 million to New Gold Inc. ("New Gold"), satisfying the final cash amount required to be paid to New Gold in consideration for the acquisition of the Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia, pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement originally announced on June 9, 2020.

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Chris Batalha, CFO and Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 558-1107.