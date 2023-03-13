ARTEMIS GOLD ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,899,875 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Options represent the Company's annual grant of incentive stock options consistent with the Company's regular annual compensation cycle. The grant date had been deferred until March 10, 2023, in accordance with the Company's Insider Trading Policy, its Corporate Disclosure Policy, as well as with securities regulations.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $4.88 per share (based on the closing price on March 10, 2023) and will expire five years from the grant date.

The Company also advises the departure of Mr. Nicholas Campbell, the Company's former Vice President Capital Markets, effective March 10, 2023. Mr. Campbell has been and continues to be a significant supporter and shareholder of the Company and we wish him the very best as he chooses to take some personal time away from corporate life.

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Gerrie van der Westhuizen, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 637-1141; Media relations contact: [email protected]