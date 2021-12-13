ARTEMIS GOLD AND WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS COMPLETE CAD ~$176 MILLION (US $141 MILLION) SILVER STREAM AGREEMENT - NEW GOLD WAIVES ROFR; WHEATON PRECIOUS ACQUIRES BLACKWATER GOLD STREAM FROM NEW GOLD

All figures presented in Canadian Dollars, unless specified otherwise

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. – December 13, 2021 (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that New Gold Inc. ("New Gold") has waived its Right of First Refusal and Artemis has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Silver Stream Agreement") with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton"), in respect to the Company's Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia ("Blackwater" or "the Project").

In addition, Wheaton has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Company's existing gold stream (the "Gold Stream") held by New Gold in respect of gold production from the Project.

As originally announced on November 16, 2021, a letter of offer, as well as a copy of a proposed Silver Stream Agreement ("ROFR Offer") was submitted to New Gold, as required under the terms of an agreement related to the purchase of Blackwater dated August 21, 2020, triggering a Right of First Refusal mechanism under that agreement. Under this mechanism, New Gold had until December 15, 2021 to accept the ROFR Offer and offer identical terms as the Silver Stream Agreement from Wheaton. New Gold provided notice that it has waived its Right of First Refusal in connection with the sale of the gold stream to Wheaton, and accordingly, Artemis and Wheaton were free to execute the Silver Stream Agreement.

Under the terms of the Silver Stream Agreement, Wheaton will purchase 50% of the silver production from the mineral reserves of Blackwater until approximately 18 million ounces of silver have been delivered, after which the stream reduces to 33% of the silver production for the life of mine (the "Silver Stream"). Wheaton will make an up-front deposit payment in cash of approximately US$141 million, payable in tranches during the major works construction of the Project, subject to certain conditions. In addition, Wheaton will make ongoing payments equal to 18% of the spot silver prices until the up-front deposit payment is reduced to zero, and 22% of the spot silver prices thereafter. The Silver Stream Agreement also contains a partial buy back option such that until the earlier of January 1, 2025 or the achievement of commercial production at Blackwater, Artemis will have a one-time option to repurchase up to 33% of the Silver Stream on a change of control for certain consideration. The Silver Stream Agreement will be a subordinated secured obligation of the Company.

Sale of Gold Stream – Right of First Offer

Under the terms of the Gold Stream agreement between New Gold and the Company, Artemis holds a right of first offer ("ROFO") on any sale of the Gold Stream whereby New Gold must offer the sale of the Gold Stream to Artemis under the same terms and conditions as that offered by the purchaser for a 30 day period. Artemis has agreed to waive its ROFO in exchange for New Gold waiving its rights under the ROFR Offer for the Silver Stream Agreement as well as for certain favourable amendments to the existing Gold Stream and Silver Stream Agreements to accommodate the planned project financing for Blackwater.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Company is very pleased to have completed the Silver Stream Agreement with Wheaton. The purchase by Wheaton of the Gold Stream provides further endorsement of the quality and first tier status of the Blackwater project.

It also facilitates simplification of administration of such agreements through development and operations and magnifies the conviction of the technical and economic merits of the Project by a top tier royalty and streaming company. We look forward to working with Wheaton as a trusted partner in the years to come".

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the terms of the Silver Stream Agreement and the Gold Stream, the timing for deposit payments, the administration of such agreements, the technical and economic merits of the Project, estimates of future production, the plans of the Company regarding the Project and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

