Artemis Announces Nomination of Two Additional Directors to the Board in Connection with its Upcoming AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has nominated Ms. Lisa Ethans and Dr. Janis Shandro for election to the Company's board of directors in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM"), to be held on August 10, 2021.

About Lisa Ethans

Ms. Ethans is a board member, financial consultant and trusted strategic advisor to various corporate, public sector and non-for-profit organizations. Ms. Ethans retired as a partner from Deloitte LLP in 2019 after a 33-year career during which she founded the firm's National Aboriginal Client Services practice in 1992 and its Wealth Management Services practice in 2002. For more than 30 years, she has worked with Indigenous organizations and First Nations to create innovative solutions for governance and wealth management in an effort to help achieve economic independence.

Ms. Ethans has been recognized for her leadership with the designation of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant and Fellow Chartered Accountant in 2012 and was awarded the Deloitte Practice Leadership Award and the Institute of Chartered Accountants Community Service Award. Ms. Ethans also holds the Certified Public Accountant (Washington State), Chartered Business Valuator and ICD.D designations. She currently serves on the boards of First Nation Bank of Canada, FNB Trust Company, the BC Lottery Corporation and the CPABC.

About Janis Shandro

Dr. Janis Shandro is a community health and safety practitioner and a trusted advisor and consultant to various international finance institutions and organizations, governments, public mining and oil and gas companies and Indigenous communities. Over the past 15 years, she has had direct project experience in over 30 countries with a focus on identifying and managing social, health and safety risks associated with large-scale development projects, incidents and emergency scenarios.

In Canada, Dr. Shandro works in partnership with Indigenous Nations on community health and safety projects as it relates to the extractive sector and has led numerous research projects on Indigenous and community health as it relates to mining. Internationally, she has dedicated the last decade of her career to supporting projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Dr. Shandro holds a co-disciplinary PhD in Mining Engineering and Population Health from the University of British Columbia.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are extremely pleased to have nominated Lisa Ethans and Janis Shandro for election to the board of the Company at the upcoming AGM. As Indigenous relations and world class stewardship of the environment are important parts of our business, having specific expertise in these critical areas at the board level is a fundamental requirement in order to be successful progressing Blackwater through permitting, construction and operations. With the addition of Ms. Ethans and Dr. Shandro, we feel we have over-achieved in meeting this requirement and encourage shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed director nominees to the board."

Director Retirement – Robert Atkinson

The Company also announces that Robert Atkinson, a current director, will be retiring as a director of the Company and as such, will not be standing for re-election. However, Mr. Atkinson will remain involved as a senior advisor to the board.

Mr. Atkinson has enjoyed a very successful career in the investment and mining industries over the past several decades, including serving as president and CEO of Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon & Co Ltd., and Vice-Chairman of Atlantic Gold Corporation up to its eventual sale in 2019 for over $800 million. Mr. Atkinson remains a significant shareholder and strong supporter of the Company.

Steven Dean added "I would also like to express my deep appreciation to Mr. Atkinson for his contributions as a director. I have known and worked with Mr. Atkinson for almost 20 years and I look forward to his continued counsel as a senior advisor to the Board."

About the AGM

The Company's AGM will be held on August 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT at 505 Burrard Street, Suite 1165, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company intends to hold the AGM in person. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and employees, the Company requests that shareholders not attend the AGM in person. The Company encourages shareholders to instead vote their shares in advance of the AGM via mail, telephone or online. No management presentation will be made at the AGM; however, stakeholders may participate in the AGM via a live teleconference.

Further details about the AGM are disclosed in the Company's management information circular and notice of meeting, both of which have been posted on the Company's website (https://www.artemisgoldinc.com/investors/agm-materials), and under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

