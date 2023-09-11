Art Gallery of Burlington Presents: Sybil Atteck - Exhibition Tracing the Artistic Legacy of an Iconic Trinidadian Artist

Date: October 20, 2023 - January 7, 2024

Venue: Lee-Chin Family Gallery, Art Gallery of Burlington

Opening Reception: Member, Media, and VIP: Friday, October 20, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Public Opening: Friday, October 20, 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Burlington, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Art Gallery of Burlington is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a hidden gem within the city's vibrant art scene. Sybil Atteck (1911-1975), an iconic Trinidadian artist whose legacy has left an indelible mark on the world of art, will be featured in an extraordinary exhibition from October 20, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Sybil Atteck Exhibit, Art Gallery of Burlington, 2023 (CNW Group/Art Gallery of Burlington)

Bringing together the life's work of Sybil Atteck for the first time in Canada, this exhibition is made possible through the generous contribution of her nephew Keith Atteck, who has meticulously researched and amassed a diverse collection of her work and archives, and Suzanne Carte, the AGB's Senior Curator. The exhibition is a journey through time, exploring the profound impact of Atteck's artistic prowess across family, history, and aesthetics.

Sybil Atteck's story is one of art, dedication, and perseverance. Her artistic journey began with an early appreciation for various creative forms, from music and embroidery to Carnival costume design. Over the course of her life, she mastered a range of artistic techniques, from Realism to Expressionism, and worked across media such as watercolor, oil, acrylic, crayons, ink, and sculpture.

Atteck's artistic journey took her across continents, studying under renowned artists like Max Beckmann and leaving her mark on prestigious institutions. She played a crucial role in the founding of the Trinidad Art Society and exhibited internationally, all while breaking barriers for women in the art world during an era of significant societal change.

The exhibition showcases rarely seen works from Atteck's collection, including paintings, drawings, and archival materials spanning from the 1930s to the 1970s. Her rich and diverse body of work tells the story of her evolving artistic style and the profound impact she had on the art community.

The Art Gallery of Burlington shares a strong connection with Sybil Atteck's commitment to art education. The gallery's dedication to fostering artistic development resonates with Atteck's values, making it an ideal venue for this remarkable exhibition. Through classes, workshops, and tours, the AGB continues to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and artistic exploration.

Keith Atteck's tireless efforts to preserve and celebrate his aunt's legacy have culminated in this extraordinary exhibition. As an archivist and detective, he has unearthed a treasure trove of previously unknown and undocumented works, reviews, catalogues, and photographs. His dedication has provided invaluable insights into Sybil Atteck's life and career, shedding light on the breadth of her contributions to the art world.

The Art Gallery of Burlington invites art enthusiasts, historians, and the public to experience the captivating journey of Sybil Atteck's artistry, from October 20, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The opening reception, held on Friday, October 20, will be a celebration of artistic achievement, community, and the enduring legacy of an extraordinary artist.

The exhibition is supported by a chorus of compelling talks, lectures, and tours as well as courses, workshops, and outreach programs for all ages exploring narrative construction through painting, drawing, and printmaking. Visit our website for more information, and to learn how to take part. Registration is required for all public programs, visit www.agb.life to reserve your spot.

For exhibition details and visitor information, please visit: agb.life

About Art Gallery of Burlington: The Art Gallery of Burlington is a premier cultural institution dedicated to fostering artistic growth, education, and appreciation within the community. With a commitment to nurturing diverse talents and promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration, the AGB is a vibrant hub for artistic engagement and exploration. Through exhibitions, classes, and events, the AGB strives to enrich lives through the power of art.

The AGB is supported by the Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Trillium Foundation, and the Canada Council for the Arts.AGB's learning programming has been generously supported by The Burlington Foundation and the incite Foundation for the Arts.

The AGB is proud to acknowledge that the land where it is located is part of the ancient Dish With One Spoon Treaty and is part of the Brant Tract Purchase, Treaty No. 3 3/4 of 1795, and we are grateful to the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Six Nations of the Grand River for sharing this territory. The Art Gallery of Burlington is located at 1333 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, Ontario.

SOURCE Art Gallery of Burlington

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Genevieve Wright, Head of Digital Marketing, [email protected], 905-632-7796 x 304