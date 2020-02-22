Aron Seal, Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Candidate, Launches Nationwide Ad Blitz

The Seal family - collective owners of CFusion Inc. - is spending thousands of dollars on social media advertising in the lead-up to the first nomination deadline on February 27 when candidates must have 1,000 nomination signatures from Conservatives who were members before February 6.

Aron offers a unique vision of modern Conservatism that is unapologetically pro-freedom and seeks to make every Canadian wealthier and better.

"The establishment stacked the deck," says Aron, "They want to keep the outsider candidates out. We have to get 1,000 signatures from existing members by February 27th, without any member information. I'm doing this because my blood runs Conservative blue and we're fighting for a party that stands for something. I need everyone's help."

ABOUT ARON SEAL

Aron Seal, M.A., M.B.A. is a candidate for Conservative Party Leader. He is currently an entrepreneur founder of CFusion.ca and is a former policy advisor at the centre of Canadian politics with positions in the Harper Prime Minister's Office and as Director of Policy for the Minister of Finance and the Treasury Board. He is also Indo-Canadian and believes conservative principles are an effective way to fight racism in Canadian society.

POLICY

Aron has published policy statements and videos to www.millennialconservative.ca .

SOURCE Aron Seal

For further information: Karine Delage, Press Agent, Phone: 416-876-3329, Email: [email protected]