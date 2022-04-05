Armis Appoints Tom Gol as CTO for Research

Armis reinforces commitment to staying ahead of cyberattacks through in-depth threat and vulnerability research

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Armis , the leader in unified asset visibility and security, today announced the appointment of Tom Gol as CTO for Research, reporting directly to Nadir Izrael, Global CTO and Co-founder at Armis. In this role, Tom will lead and oversee all research efforts as the company continues to solidify its place as a security leader and expert in threat and vulnerability research. His team will work to bolster the Armis platform and enhance product development, effectively integrating research to make a substantial impact on the product.

A respected technology leader, Tom has extensive experience leading research and development teams specializing in managing unconventional research endeavors. Prior to joining Armis, Tom led research and development at Convexum, Team8 and Cellebrite.

"Research is core to what we do at Armis to ensure customers have the visibility to secure all of their assets from today's evolving cyber threat landscape," said Nadir Izrael, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Armis. "Tom will work with all Armis research teams - from data science teams to security research and more - to empower them, energize our strategy and roadmap, and ensure that Armis continues to deliver. I'm thrilled to welcome Tom to the team."

"With an ever growing number of connected devices in use, and combined with cyberattacks on the rise, in-depth insights into the risks and opportunities they present to companies are imperative," said Tom. "In joining the Armis team I am excited to lead top-notch researchers, data science experts, and security professionals to bring the latest insights to Armis customers."

The security research division at Armis is already well-established, having in the past year uncovered several major vulnerabilities including PwnedPiper , ModiPwn , and most recently TLStorm . With Tom's added expertise, Armis is positioned to continue to be on top of critical vulnerabilities through advanced research.

