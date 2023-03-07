Armis Appoints Efraim Harari as Chief Legal Officer

Proven leader joins high-growth asset visibility and security company

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced the appointment of Efraim (Efi) Harari to Chief Legal Officer. This news is timely to Armis strengthening its corporate governance operational capacity as part of the company's journey to a potential initial public offering (IPO) .

In his role, Efi will build a high-capacity legal function and work closely with the office of the Chief Financial Officer and the extended Armis executive team, as the company continues to expand its operations and execution capabilities. Efi will develop the company's legal operations, ensure top-notch legal support to all functional teams, support the successful closure of large Fortune 100 deals, and boost the company's overall preparedness to meet its strategic goals.

"As a fast-growing company, Armis often explores uncharted territory, analyzing opportunities and assessing risk in pursuit of larger ambitions," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder of Armis. "The legal function is centric to these efforts, so we're thrilled to have Efi join our team as the head of our legal department. His experience over his nearly two-decade-long career thus far - especially the critical role he played in taking both SentinelOne and Zendesk public – make him a key, strategic hire for Armis."

Efi brings over eighteen years of experience helping global tech companies grow, scale, and succeed by way of legal, compliance, and operational excellence, having most recently served as Chief of Staff and previously Chief Legal Officer of SentinelOne. During his time at SentinelOne, Efi built several teams and functions and was instrumental in the company's growth and ultimate IPO process. Previously, Efi held senior positions at Zendesk, Kerio Technologies, and several leading law firms. He holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Bar Ilan University in Israel and a master's degree from Stanford Law School.

"Armis is on an incredible path and Efi is poised to join the leadership team at this time to support the company's next phase of growth," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners and member of the Board of Directors at Armis. "We're happy to have him stay within the Insight Partners family and see him land at another portfolio company of ours, enabling him to work side-by-side with another incredible team of entrepreneurs that are bringing ground-breaking technology to the market."

Following a $300 million investment round in November 2021, Armis was valued at $3.4 billion . The company's 3-year revenue percentage growth from 2018 to 2021 was 1101% , and in 2021 Deloitte ranked Armis as the 25th fastest-growing technology company in North America in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. This is a result of Fortune 100 companies and a growing number of customers across industries turning to Armis in an effort to address asset visibility and security in light of the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Armis provides its customers – Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Colgate-Palmolive, Allegro Microsystems, Mondelez International, DocuSign, Booking.com, and many more – with real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed and unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Customer case studies highlighting various Armis use cases across industries and regions globally can be found here .

"As an active participant in the cyber tech industry I've been aware of Armis' groundbreaking technology and growth path for some time now," said Efi. "Coming into Armis is a great honor, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's growth and success given my highly relevant industry and legal experience. Armis' excellence and execution culture is a great fit for my skill set and high energy, especially as the company continues to grow at a rapid clip and gain recognition as an innovative, market-leading cybersecurity company. I'm also excited for our path forward and achievements to come alongside my Armis teammates. It is an exceptional honor to be a part of a company that protects organizations and individuals from malicious actors every day."

The full Armis leadership team can be found here . To learn more about Armis, please visit: https://www.armis.com/

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry's first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

