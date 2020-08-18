Arlo Extends Second Harvest Foodbank Initiative to Support Communities and Individuals During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Efforts Expand with ID.me Discount Program Benefiting Nurses, First Responders and Military

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) today announced extended support of Second Harvest Foodbank as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely impact millions of families. Since April, the program has contributed 209,650 meals to feed those in need.

Extending through October, each time an Arlo Video Doorbell, Ultra or Pro 3 Security System is purchased on Arlo.com, Arlo will continue to provide 25 meals to Second Harvest foodbanks of Silicon Valley – one of the largest foodbanks in the nation – and Orange County. Second Harvest of Silicon Valley provides more than a quarter of a million people with food each month while the Orange County chapter has distributed more than 379 million meals respectively.

"With the pandemic continuing to affect individuals and communities across the nation, we felt compelled to continue our support of Second Harvest as they work to help impacted families keep food on the table during these times," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "To build on our ongoing commitment to protect and connect communities, Arlo has also partnered with ID.me to help frontline workers watch over their loved ones and homes while they're away."

Arlo's partnership with ID.me provides Nurses, First Responders, Military and Veterans with a 25% discount on all products on Arlo.com1. ID.me is the only federally certified digital wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove and share their identity online. ID.me's next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors.

In addition to partnerships with Second Harvest Foodbank and ID.me, Arlo also donated urgently-needed N95 medical masks to local hospitals surrounding San Jose, Calif. and Cork, Ireland, areas where Arlo is headquartered. The company has supported benefit concerts, such as Rockland Helping Rockland: An Interthon for People to People, with donations of its award-winning home security products which helped raise funds for the area's largest food pantry.

Arlo Video Doorbells and Security Camera Systems are being utilized as people practice social distancing for checking in on loved ones, small business security, safety notifications, and to facilitate contact-free deliveries. This effort is another expression of the Arlo's primary mission, to provide security and protection in communities across the country.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio and video doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

About Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Founded in 1974, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is a trusted leader in ending local hunger and is one of the largest food banks in the nation. The organization distributes healthy groceries through a network of 310 partners at 1,000 sites in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Due to the prohibitively expensive cost of living in Silicon Valley, hunger is at an all-time high as more and more families are forced to sacrifice nutritious food for housing. Second Harvest is helping to keep people healthy by providing enough nutritious food for more than 58 million meals a year — half of which is fresh produce. Second Harvest also connects people to federal nutrition programs and other food resources, and advocates for anti-hunger policies on the local, state 3 and national levels. To learn more about how Second Harvest is building a hunger-free community, visit shfb.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is leading the fight to end hunger for more than 290,000 men, women and children at risk of hunger in our community. Second Harvest distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods through a network community and program partners in all 34 cities in Orange County. Last year, Second Harvest provided enough food for a record 26.5 million meals, feeding more than 250,000 people each month. Every dollar donated to Second Harvest helps provide food for three meals. Second Harvest is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization. For more information about our work and how you can help, visit FeedOC.org

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. ID.me's next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC / AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant Credential Service Provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is used by more than 10MM individuals and 350 partners, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers, and nonprofits. For more information, visit http://www.ID.me.

1Excludes bundles and accessories

