ARLO ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH SECURITAS USA TO INTEGRATE SMARTCLOUD™ SaaS SOLUTION

Joint development will enable Arlo's first U.S. SmartCloud™ SaaS customer to seamlessly add Arlo cameras to the Securitas private LTE network for remote monitoring of commercial assets

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), one of the leading internet-connected camera brands, today announced an agreement with Securitas Security Services USA, the global leader in protective security services, to integrate Arlo SmartCloud™ into the Securitas USA monitoring platform. Arlo SmartCloud, the SaaS version of Arlo Smart that is currently deployed as part of Arlo's award-winning security camera solutions, will enable Securitas to bolster its protective guarding services by adding Arlo cameras for centralized remote guarding of its high volume of assets. Securitas' commercial clients can also rely on Arlo SmartCloud AI-enabled security cameras including Arlo Pro 3 or Arlo Go to efficiently provide Remote Guarding services to sites that should have little to no unknown traffic, with advanced push notifications that allow users to quickly know whether people, vehicles, packages or even animals may be trespassing.

"Arlo SmartCloud enables security partner ecosystems with the power of the most advanced computer vision technology and a secure, scalable and fully managed video cloud," said Tejas Shah, Arlo's SVP product and chief information officer. "Securitas brings extraordinary assets in terms of people, knowledge and technology, as well as its best-in-class integrated guarding capabilities. We are truly excited to be working with them. Through this partnership, Securitas is able to further scale its services, which ultimately delivers peace of mind to customers by keeping a watchful eye on the people and places that matter most."

Securitas' Remote Guarding service uses specially-trained officers, working at the national Securitas Operation Center in Charlotte NC, and advanced analytics which alert these officers to unwanted site activity. Using a live stream through Arlo's cloud platform, the officers can then investigate the situation and determine whether to dispatch Securitas mobile officers or a public safety agency to the client location. By using Arlo Pro 3 security cameras, Securitas will now be able to leverage the response platform to initiate live streams of guards.

Securitas intends to use Arlo's SmartCloud capabilities to deploy its new Remote Guarding Go (RGGo) service. Securitas RGGo offers an easy to set-up, fully-contained security solution via Securitas Remote Guarding and Mobile Guarding, which taps the largest mobile footprint in North America, to investigate any activity and determine the appropriate level of response. One major RGGo application is being driven by COVID-19, in which a high number of buildings and assets are being left unmonitored. Securitas is using RGGo and Arlo SmartCloud to ensure incidents are observed and acted upon.

Using Arlo Go cameras, Securitas' RGGo service will benefit customers across a broad spectrum of industries including transportation, restaurants and hospitality, government, real estate and property management, retail and finance / banking.

"RGGo is a natural extension of our industry-leading Remote Guarding capabilities," said Koldo Eceiza, Corporate Vice President, Technology Solutions at Securitas. "RGGo has an incredibly easy install, highly competitive pricing, strong analytics and a direct connection to our Securitas Operation Center. This packaged solution, combining technology with our monitoring and response services, is in high demand. In just 60 days we've already had over 200 client installs – our fastest service launch ever. Teaming with Arlo brings together our 160+ years of industry leadership with a company that is transforming the smart device industry. This is extending our reach in select markets."

Arlo SmartCloud is a fully managed robust global platform of innovative capabilities built for security, scalability and reliability that can be easily deployed as part of advanced subscription services for hardware companies, automotive companies, service providers, insurance companies, home builders, smart communities, smart cities, traditional security companies, and other related verticals. Arlo SmartCloud is professionally managed by industry experts, easy to use, and boasts flexibility for end-to-end live streaming, storage, and computer vision. These capabilities, coupled with Arlo's Privacy Pledge and commitment to robust security, make Arlo the ideal partner for companies like Securitas and across numerous industries looking to bring intelligent subscription services to their customers.

Arlo SmartCloud is available now and companies interested in learning more about the Arlo SmartCloud platform can contact [email protected].

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

About Securitas

As The Leader in Protective Services, Securitas and its 370,000 employees worldwide help companies of all sizes and industries achieve superior security programs and results. Securitas is the only company to provide security solutions across the Six Pillars of Protective Services; specifically: On-Site, Mobile and Remote Guarding; Electronic Security, Fire & Safety, and Corporate Risk Management.

From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, Wall Street to Main Street – Securitas empowers people, technology and knowledge to advance the industry in general and its clients' security in particular. For more information about Securitas Services North America, visit www.securitasinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: Arlo's Pro 3, Arlo Go, and Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

For further information: Arlo Technologies, Inc., [email protected], 949-438-1109; or Securitas USA, [email protected], 973-397-1109, https://www.arlo.com/

