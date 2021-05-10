Arlene Dickinson Launches Canada's Most Extensive Business Growth Ecosystem

Venturepark will house Dickinson's network of companies with a focus on supporting brands in the food and health CPG space. Famous for her marketing and investing expertise, Dickinson's new ecosystem offers capital, marketing, programming, innovation, commercialization and media amplification to the companies it serves. The new network includes Venture Play, Venturepark Labs, Venturepark Voice, District Ventures Capital and District Ventures Plus. Venturepark will serve clients across North America from its headquarters in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Toronto, Ontario.

The launch of Venturepark comes following more than a year of strategic shifts, high-profile hires, corporate acquisitions, as well as numerous investments through Dickinson's venture capital fund – District Ventures Capital.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dickinson and her team had identified a shift in Canadian consumer behaviours. Canadians were becoming increasingly educated about the foods they consumed while seeking healthier lifestyles. Dickinson saw an opportunity for Canadian companies, within the food and health CPG space, to better meet the new and emerging needs of Canadians as well as exporting to serve increasing global consumer demand. Venturepark will continue to support current clients as they grow and innovate, while simultaneously helping emerging CPG brands grow locally, expand globally, and adapt to the changing economic climate.

"We believe that food and beverage, health and wellness and agriculture entrepreneurship will become key economic drivers for our nation moving forward. This is why we have strategically shifted our current business units, acquired others and are developing new ones, to embrace and respond directly to this trend," said Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venturepark. "It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a focus on health and self – as well as a desire and demand for homegrown industry and products. At Venturepark, we provide a support system in which CPG businesses of all sizes can not only successfully navigate this new business terrain but be better equipped with the resources to thrive in it."

The launch of Venturepark and the strategic sectoral shift in Dickinson's companies reflects her 30-year commitment to supporting both Canadian entrepreneurs and the Canadian economy while recognizing and adapting to market trends. For over 13 seasons, Dickinson has publicly invested in Canadian companies through CBC's hit TV show, Dragons' Den.

About Venturepark

Venturepark is a leading business growth ecosystem comprised of five communities led by business, capital, brand, innovation and CPG specialists. Founded by investor and entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson, Venturepark touches every aspect of business to help fund, create, scale, reinvent and drive business growth.

The Venturepark ecosystem includes: Venture Play (formerly Venture Communications), Venturepark Labs (formerly District Ventures Accelerator and Kitchen), Venturepark Voice (formerly Newsworthy Co.), District Ventures Capital and District Ventures Plus (formerly District Ventures Marketing).

