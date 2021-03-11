Arlene Dickinson Acquires Media Company

The acquisition of The Bullet and Newsworthy Co. Inc. are the latest additions to Dickinson's network of companies which includes Venture Communications, District Ventures Capital, District Ventures Marketing, and District Ventures Accelerator and Kitchen. The group brings capital, marketing, programming, and commercialization to companies in the food, health and personal care sectors.

With the acquisition of the Bullet and Newsworthy, Dickinson's group of companies will expand its capabilities with the development of a new and exciting digital media platform created for Canadians interested in living well. More information regarding the consumer platform will be announced in the coming weeks.

"For years, I have witnessed consumer behaviours shift toward supporting sustainable and socially responsible products in the food, health and personal care categories. Global CPG brands are built when you marry great ideas with effective marketing, smart capital and deep business growth expertise. I saw a significant opportunity to build a new type of ecosystem in Canada – one that provides the services, support and capital needed to accelerate the growth of serious brands in this space," says Dickinson.

"The need for this type of ecosystem to support companies and entrepreneurs in these sectors has never been more clear or necessary. With the acquisition of The Bullet and Newsworthy Co., we have added media and content resources that will be integral to helping brands broadcast their products and services to consumers and maintaining a competitive edge in Canadian and international markets."

As the founder of The Bullet and co-founder of Newsworthy Co. Inc., Joanna Track brings more than two decades of combined agency, digital publishing, and entrepreneurial experience. Track has been building Canadian businesses since 2004, when she launched the country's first digital lifestyle magazine, sweetspot.ca., which was later acquired by Rogers Media.

In her new role as EVP, Media Network, Track will oversee the ecosystem's existing media properties as well as the development of the new consumer facing platform.

"It's the opportunity of a lifetime to work alongside Arlene Dickinson, an iconic entrepreneur and inspiration," says Track. "She's built an incredible group of companies and has been instrumental in supporting Canadian business owners in food, health and personal care. Combining my passion for content with my interest in the food and wellness spaces will be the next sweet spot of my career! My team and I can't wait to bring this new platform to life."

About District Ventures

District Ventures is Canada's leading ecosystem that focuses on bringing capital, marketing, programming and commercialization to companies in the food, beverage and health CPG industries. District Ventures is led by renown Canadian entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson and comprised of a venture capital fund, accelerator, commercial kitchen, and marketing agency, which operate alongside each other to assist companies in increasing their sales, distribution and ultimately their company's valuation.

For more information on District Ventures Capital, visit districtventurescapital.com.

For more information on District Ventures Accelerator, visit districtventures.ca.

For more information on District Ventures Kitchen, visit districtventureskitchen.com.

For more information on Venture Communications, visit venturecommunications.ca.

About The Bullet

The Bullet has been keeping its audience up to date on current events since August 2016. The complimentary daily news blast goes past sensationalized headlines, taking complex news stories and delivering exactly what readers need to know in an easy-to-digest format. What began as a weekday digest, has since expanded to include a Saturday lifestyle edition and a Sunday explainer edition.

Subscribe for your daily dose at thebullet.ca.

About Newsworthy Co. Inc.

Launched in early 2020 by Joanna Track, Samantha Speisman and Kat Lourenco, Newsworthy Co. Inc. provides strategic content guidance and digital publishing solutions for brands of all sizes. Staffed by a team of both editorial and marketing experts, the company has built a reputation for creating branded content that educates, entertains, and enlightens. Notable partners include Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Cadillac Fairview.

Learn more at wearenewsworthy.ca.

SOURCE Arlene Dickinson

For further information: Media Contact: Jerry Nasr, PR and Social Communications Manager, District Ventures, 416-585-2090, [email protected]