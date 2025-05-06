Arkieva recognized as a 2025 Top Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider

For the second straight year, Inbound Logistics selects Arkieva from competitive field for spot on list of top 100 technology providers

WILMINGTON, Del., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arkieva, an industry leading supply chain planning and consultation provider, announces recognition by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2025. The editors of Inbound Logistics selected Arkieva because of the company's powerful supply chain planning and scheduling solutions that combine best-fit technology with expert guidance to enable businesses to thrive and scale in dynamic markets.

"With the supply chain disruptions of recent years, we're seeing demand for software that empowers businesses to adapt to changes in the market with speed and confidence," says Sujit Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Arkieva. "Being selected for this competitive list is further proof that our solutions enable businesses to leverage supply chain technology to drive transformation and better serve their customers."

This year's top 100 technology providers emerged from a crowded, competitive field of over 400 candidates. The list highlights a wide variety of offerings, from supply chain technology staples like transportation management systems and warehouse management systems to emerging technologies like AI and robotics.

Arkieva also made the 2024 edition of the top 100 list, recognizing the company's simple, intuitive solutions that provide powerful, data-driven analytics to help inform strategic and tactical supply chain decisions for businesses in industries like food and beverage, manufacturing, wholesale and more. Arkieva solutions handle supply chain planning and scheduling for companies like Wells Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, PGP Glass and more.

About Arkieva

For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Continental Foods, Linde and Owens Corning at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit www.arkieva.com.

