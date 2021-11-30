Aritzia celebrates Giving Tuesday with a donation of 4,000 warm winter coats valued at over $1 million and a financial contribution to non-profit partners across North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - It's the season of giving and Aritzia is keeping communities warm with their largest donation to date. This December, 4,000 warm winter coats, valued at over $1 million dollars, will be distributed to people across North America who are facing socioeconomic hardship this holiday season. Participating Aritzia Community™ include Born This Way Foundation, Stonewall Community Foundation, Cause We Care Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Urban Native Youth Association and YWCA Canada.

Additionally, as a way to bring clients together this Giving Tuesday — a global day of giving — Aritzia will donate $10 from every purchase made on November 30 (up to a maximum of $250,000) to certain partner organizations.

"The Holiday season is a time for giving to others and for taking care of those around us," says Brian Hill, Founder and CEO of Aritzia. "Aritzia is proud to expand our Warm Coat Holiday Donation Program to reach more people in communities across Canada and the USA this year. We are grateful to partner with our Aritzia Community™ non-profit partners who will distribute and gift the warm coats directly to the people they serve."

Aritzia is committed to supporting organizations that support equality, mental wellness and help women and girls succeed at work and in life through three pillars of impact: poverty alleviation, mentorship and job readiness. These initiatives are just one part of Aritzia's broader Aritzia Community™ Giving Program, which was established in 2015. To date, Aritzia has invested $38 million in product, financial donations and volunteer hours to support 440,000 women and girls.

This year also marks the second year of partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

"Aritzia's generous contribution of Super Puff jackets to Big Brothers Big Sisters youth across Canada will make an incredible impact, providing much-needed warmth as we head into the winter months," says W. Matthew Chater, National President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. "More than ever, youth are feeling isolated and disconnected from their peers. These coats will give them the opportunity to get outside and connect with their friends while deepening their relationships and building confidence."

With the program's expansion to the US, Aritzia is thrilled to partner with Born This Way Foundation.

"We're grateful for partners like Aritzia and Born This Way Foundation community members across the world, for joining Born This Way Foundation in learning about and helping address the growing unmet needs we're witnessing globally," said Born This Way Foundation's Director of Partnerships, Susan Horrell. "Together, we aim to have a lasting impact on the lives of young people and continue to work with them to build a kinder, braver world."

For more on the Aritzia Community™ Giving program, visit https://www.aritzia.com/en/aritzia/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-communities.html

About ARITZIA:

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.™

About Aritzia Community™ Partners:

About Born This Way Foundation:

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

About Stonewall Community Foundation:

Stonewall Community Foundation strengthens the LGBTQ Movement by making values-driven investments in dynamic organizations, projects and leaders. They are explicitly committed to: lifting up all communities of color and transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary people; working to end racism and anti-Blackness; and supporting organizations that serve undocumented immigrants and people involved in survival economies.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada:

Established over 109 years ago, the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada is to enable life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-on-one and group mentoring services for more than 41,000 children and youth in 1,100 communities across Canada. Many young people face adversities in their lives, resulting in toxic stress that can negatively impact their development. With the support of a mentor, young people can overcome these adversities and develop the confidence to reach their full potential.

