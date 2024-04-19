ARISTA HOMES AND PANASONIC CANADA COLLABORATE TO HELP HOME OWNERS 'BREATHE WELL'

ARISTA's Oakpointe Community First in North America to Include Panasonic's Indoor Air-Quality Solutions as a Standard Feature in all New Homes

OAKVILLE, ON, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - ARISTA Homes, one of Ontario's most successful homebuilders and Panasonic Canada, the global manufacturer of innovative, energy efficient and sustainable home building solutions, today announced an innovative collaboration that will see Breathe Well by Panasonic indoor air-quality solutions included in every new single detached and freehold townhome ARISTA is building at its Oakpointe community in Oakville, Ontario.

Now under construction, ARISTA's Oakpointe will be the first new home community in North America to offer Panasonic's indoor air-quality solutions as a standard feature.

"We are seeing increasing demand from today's purchasers for new homes that are not just beautiful and well-built, but demand for homes that are greener, more sustainable and, frankly, homes which are healthier-- and we share that desire," says Franco Crispino, VP Sales and Marketing for ARISTA Homes. "The Oakpointe community and this collaboration with Panasonic, sets ARISTA apart, demonstrating our commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our homeowners and delivering a healthy living environment that ensures every breath they take will be clean, comfortable and fresh".

An end-to-end indoor air quality technology, Breathe Well, The Only Complete Air Quality SolutionTM provides healthy indoor air quality and improves overall wellbeing in the spaces where people live and work.

At Oakpointe, Breathe Well solutions in every new home built will include:

WhisperAir Repair R spot purifiers featuring Panasonic's patented nanoe TM X technology, inhibiting up to 99% of common viruses

featuring Panasonic's patented nanoe X technology, inhibiting up to 99% of common viruses The Intelli-Balance R Energy Recovery Ventilator which functions like the lungs of the home, exchanging indoor air with fresh, filtered outdoor air and helping to retain relative humidity for optimal health

which functions like the lungs of the home, exchanging indoor air with fresh, filtered outdoor air and helping to retain relative humidity for optimal health Swidget's award-winning, modular smart controls for home automation, monitoring indoor air quality.

Included as a standard feature across the multi-phased Oakpointe community, each residence will feature a complete approach to improving indoor air quality, including air purification and circulation technology, and, cleaner and more balanced ventilation and filtration systems.

Among its benefits, the Breathe Well system, once its integrated into a home, will automatically manage and maintain healthy levels of CO2 and can detect decreasing indoor air quality by automatically exchanging it with fresh outdoor air.

"Breathe Well is a gamechanger for homeowners," says Sonny Pirrotta, National HVAC Manager, Panasonic Canada. "We see tremendous growth in the demand for healthier homes from owners, and clearly, leading home builders like ARISTA Homes are starting to see it too.

Our collaboration with ARISTA Homes speaks to the builder's commitment to improving the health and comfort of their home buyers and we are proud to help them improve people's lives," adds Pirrotta.

Studies cited by Panasonic suggest that, on average, people take 20,000 breaths per day and spend upwards of 90% of their time indoors, and yet indoor air can be up to five times dirtier than outdoor air. These statistics speak to the benefits of new home solutions like Breathe Well which can improve indoor air-flow, limit harmful substances and ensure optimal temperatures and humidity levels.

Located in Oakville, Ontario, Oakpointe is a master-planned multi-phased community that will feature a wide selection of detached homes and freehold townhomes in both traditional or modern designs.

While every home in the development will feature the Breathe Well solution, ARISTA's commitment to sustainability (which the builder refers to as Innovation by DesignTM) means that every home will also boast a series of sustainable, 'life-friendly' features, including low VOC paints, solar-ready conduit, electric vehicle charging capability, smart-home devices and will be ENERGY STAR. certified.

"Today's discerning new home purchaser deserves more than just quality construction and curb appeal," says Franco Crispino, of ARISTA Homes. "New home owners deserve new construction that offers innovative solutions and technologies that are sustainable, environmentally friendly and that contribute positively to their health and wellness. That's the promise we're making at Oakpointe,"

About Arista Homes

ARISTA Homes, led by Founder and President Michael DeGasperis, is built on timeless values of hard work, family, and honesty. Celebrating 30 years of experience, a steadfast commitment to innovation, ARISTA stands as a leading, Award-Winning homebuilder in Southern Ontario. Our core values, centered around responsibility, sustainability, and integrity, form the foundation of a superior homebuyer experience. Dedicated to crafting homes that embrace comfort, foster healthy environments, and contribute to vibrant communities, ARISTA takes great pride in building exceptional homes. Our ongoing commitment to the "A" Team identity ensures each ARISTA home reflects our unwavering dedication to quality and excellence…towards delivering a home that we, ourselves, would be proud to own.

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

Panasonic Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022 and Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to its clients across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://www.panasonic.com

