ArisGlobal and Soterius Extend Partnership With Global Delivery of LifeSphere® MultiVigilance and LifeSphere® Medical Information

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 250 life sciences companies, has expanded its partnership with Soterius, Inc., adding LifeSphere® MultiVigilance and LifeSphere® Medical Information to their service-oriented technology stack. The LifeSphere® platform will deliver industry-leading technology-enabled services to Soterius' expanding client base, comprised of leading global life sciences companies.

Soterius, a global leader in providing drug safety and medical outsourcing services and solutions, helps life sciences organizations take advantage of digital innovations that drive improved compliance and greater cost efficiencies.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with ArisGlobal and are delighted about the opportunities this alliance presents to our global customers," said Suneet Walia, CEO of Soterius. "The implementation of ArisGlobal's LifeSphere platform, combined with our integrated outsourced safety services will help our customers more efficiently address their global safety requirements. Furthermore, the synergies between our two companies will help our customers achieve cost effective rapid deployment, and long-term access to cutting-edge solutions and services."

"We're happy to see Soterius deploy LifeSphere MultiVigilance, the industry's only end-to-end safety system offering production-ready automation built in partnership with industry leaders like the FDA, to grow their drug safety and pharmacovigilance solutions on a global scale," said Aman Wasan, Vice President, Global Client Partners at ArisGlobal. "The expansion of our partnership to include LifeSphere Medical Information, our industry-leading medical information solution, represents yet another of our top partners embracing our platform-first approach to drug development technology," added Mr. Wasan.

Learn more: For more about LifeSphere MultiVigilance, Visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lsmv10/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Soterius

Soterius is the global industry leader in providing comprehensive drug safety and medical affairs services, supporting customers with the industry's first platform to enable pharma companies and regulators worldwide to collaborate and share data. Soterius is a thriving customer-focused organization, with proven commitment to finding solutions for the people it serves, to driving excellence in compliance, and to improving patient outcomes. Soterius has its headquarters in Princeton, NJ, and has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more updates, follow Soterius on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Alberto Cantor

Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing

+1 609-360-4042

SOURCE ArisGlobal