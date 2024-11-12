ARIS MINING REPORTS Q3 2024 RESULTS WITH HIGHER GOLD PRODUCTION, INCREASED MARGIN GENERATION AT SEGOVIA AND PRO FORMA $266 MILLION CASH BALANCE

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces its full financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3 2024 and YTD 2024, respectively).

Q3 2024 Q2 2024 YTD 2024 Gold production (ounces) (Segovia & Marmato) 53,608 49,216 153,591 Segovia All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce Sold (AISC/oz) $1,540 $1,571 $1,515 EBITDA[1] $27.8M $30.8M $80.9M Adjusted EBITDA1 $43.0M $36.1M $107.5M Net earnings (loss) $(2.2)M or ($0.01)/share $5.7M or $0.04/share $2.7M or $0.02/share Adjusted earnings1 $12.9M or $0.08/share $12.7M or $0.08/share $31.0M or $0.20/share

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented: "In the third quarter of this year we achieved a 9% increase in total gold production over the prior quarter and demonstrated effective cost management at Segovia, as illustrated in Figure 1, with an AISC of $1,540 per ounce sold. The combination of higher gold prices, increased production, and effective cost control led to a 37% increase in AISC margin at Segovia, reaching $44.1 million compared to $32.2 million in Q2, as shown in Figure 2. Our operational focus remains on generating cash flow while advancing our expansion projects at Segovia and Marmato. Over the past 12 months, we have generated Adjusted EBITDA of $147.2 million.

Following Q3, we refinanced our existing $300 million 6.875% Notes with a new 5-year $450 million 8.000% Notes deal, increasing cash reserves and extending maturity. Our current pro forma cash balance has increased to $266 million following the refinancing and receipt of a stream funding installment, as shown in Figure 3. We are well-positioned and funded to deliver on our growth strategy."

___________________________ 1 EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements.

Segovia Operations Review

AISC margins at the Segovia Operations continued to improve to $44.1 million in Q3 compared to $32.2 million in Q2. The improvement was driven by rising gold prices, increased gold production and lower AISC costs of $1,540 per ounce.

in Q3 compared to in Q2. The improvement was driven by rising gold prices, increased gold production and lower AISC costs of per ounce. We operate our own mines and collaborate with community-based mining partners, referred to as Contract Mining Partners (CMPs), to increase our total gold production. Some partners work within our infrastructure, while others manage their own mining operations on our tenements. In addition, we purchase high grade mill feed from third-party contractors operating off-title, which further optimizes production and increases operating margins.

Cash costs for Owner Mining and On-Title CMPs were $1,145 per ounce, representing a 5% improvement over Q2 2024. This cost reduction was driven by increased production, partially offset by a rise in realized gold prices which negatively impacted the cost of CMP-purchased mill feed.

per ounce, representing a 5% improvement over Q2 2024. This cost reduction was driven by increased production, partially offset by a rise in realized gold prices which negatively impacted the cost of CMP-purchased mill feed. Similarly, purchase and processing costs for high grade mill feed delivered by off-title CMPs increased in Q3 to $1,834 per ounce from $1,790 per ounce in Q2. The increase reflects higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower average grades of 28.5 g/t Au compared to 29.1 g/t Au in Q2.

per ounce from per ounce in Q2. The increase reflects higher realized gold prices, partially offset by lower average grades of 28.5 g/t Au compared to 29.1 g/t Au in Q2. The Third-Party off-title CMP segment of our business maintained a strong sales margin of $4.9 million in Q3 2024, up from $3.8 million in Q2 2024.

Total Segovia Operating Information Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change

(Q3 vs Q2) YTD 2024 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) 2,457 2,308 2,061 6 % 2,280 Tonnes milled (t) 166,868 155,912 154,425 7 % 477,205 Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 1,940 1,834 1,817 6 % 1,864 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 9.23 9.14 9.42 1 % 9.26 Gold produced (ounces) 47,493 43,705 44,908 9 % 136,106 Cash costs ($/ounce sold)1 1,257 1,299 1,162 3 % 1,239 AISC – total ($/ounce sold)1 1,540 1,571 1,434 2 % 1,515

Segovia Operating Information by Segment Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change

(Q3 vs Q2) YTD 2024











Owner Mining & On-title CMPs









Gold produced (ounces) 39,921 36,400 39,915 10 % 116,236 Gold sold (ounces) 40,248 36,117 40,253 11 % 116,618 Cash costs per ounce sold – ($ per oz sold)1 1,145 1,201 1,134 5 % 1,158 AISC/oz sold - ($ per oz sold)1 1,483 1,527 1,439 3 % 1,482 AISC sales margin (%)1,2 40 % 34 % 30 %

35 % AISC margin ($'000)1 39,199 28,388 25,064 38 % 92,650 Third-Party Purchased Material (off-title CMPs)









Gold produced (ounces) 7,572 7,305 4,993 4 % 19,870 Gold sold (ounces) 7,811 7,248 5,036 8 % 20,095 Purchase & processing cost per ounce ($ per oz sold)1 1,834 1,790 1,386 -2 % 1,706 Third-Party sales margin (%)1,2 25 % 23 % 33 %

25 % Third-Party sales margin ($'000)1,2 4,868 3,785 3,403 29 % 12,056

1 Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section for a full reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Interim Financial Statements. 2 Sales margin is calculated as AISC margin over revenues as disclosed above, sales margin is considered by management to be a useful metric of the operations' profitability.

Segovia Expansion Project

As announced in Q4 2023, the Segovia expansion project aims to increase processing capacity from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day and is progressing as scheduled.

Phase 1 of the Segovia expansion is complete with the newly expanded receiving area for our CMPs fully commissioned and handed over to operations. The new facility began processing material in October 2024 .

. Phase 2, which involves installing a second ball mill in the former contractor receiving area, is underway and scheduled for completion in Q1 2025, followed by a ramp-up period to reach a production rate of 3,000 tpd in the second half of 2025. The new ball mill is expected to increase throughput and gold production by enabling finer grinding and process efficiency.

The total cost of the expansion project is estimated at $15 million , with $8 million spent as of September 30, 2024 .

Marmato Lower Mine Expansion

Aris Mining commenced construction of the new Marmato Lower Mine in Q3 2023 following the receipt of environmental permits in July 2023 . The Lower Mine will access wider porphyry mineralization below the Upper Mine, with both mines estimated to produce a combined 162,000 ounces of gold per year over a 20-year mine life. 2

. The Lower Mine will access wider porphyry mineralization below the Upper Mine, with both mines estimated to produce a combined 162,000 ounces of gold per year over a 20-year mine life. The site access road and portal face were completed in Q3 2024 and the contractor is preparing to initiate work on the twin declines. Both the semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) and ball mill fabrication are progressing on schedule for completion before the end of 2024.

As of the end of September 2024 , the estimated cost to complete the Lower Mine construction was $235 million , of which $122 million will be funded by existing stream financing commitments; resulting in $113 million of cost to complete on a net basis. On November 6, 2024 , Aris Mining received the first $40 million milestone payment under its streaming agreement. Further payments of $40 million and $42 million are expected to be received upon reaching the 50% and 75% construction spend milestones, respectively, next year.

Marmato Lower Mine – Construction Budget US$ million Total Construction Budget 280 Less: spend to date (as of September 30, 2024) 46 Estimated cost to complete (as of September 30, 2024) 235 Remaining stream financing (at 50% and 75% completion) 82 Net construction budget to be funded by Aris Mining 153 1 Relates to costs directly associated with the construction of the plant, mining and other surface infrastructure of the Marmato Lower Mine Project, exclusive of costs associated with other ancillary activities supporting the wider Marmato Mine complex.

Aris Mining's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and related MD&A are available on SEDAR+, in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here. Hard copies of the interim financial statements are available free of charge by written request to [email protected].

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a gold producer in Latin America, currently operating two mines with expansions underway in Colombia. The Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine produced 226,000 ounces of gold in 2023. Aris Mining is targeting a production rate of approximately 500,000 ounces of gold per year in the second half of 2026, following a ramp-up period after the Segovia mill expansion scheduled for completion in Q1 2025 and the Marmato Lower Mine's first gold pour in late 2025. Aris Mining also operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in early 2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing Toroparu, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of small-scale mining units into contract mining partners as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Language

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free cash flow, cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/earning, sustaining capital and expenditures on growth capital are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS or by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (MD&A). The MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available at www.aris-mining.com, on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's Q3 2024 interim financial statements.

Cash costs per ounce

Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at the Segovia Operations to the cash costs as disclosed above.



Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 48,059 5,710 53,769 43,366 6,103 49,469 Cost of sales1 66,570 16,673 83,243 62,282 14,712 76,994 Less: royalties1 (3,506) (1,343) (4,849) (3,078) (1,126) (4,204) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,665) (613) (3,278) (2,862) (153) (3,015) Total cash costs 60,399 14,717 75,116 56,342 13,433 69,775 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,257



$1,299



Total cash costs including royalties 63,905



59,420



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,330



$1,370







Three months ended March 31, 2024 Nine months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato1 Total Segovia Marmato1 Total Total gold sold (ounces) 45,288 5,756 51,044 136,712 17,570 154,282 Cost of sales1 57,949 13,384 71,333 186,801 44,769 231,570 Less: royalties1 (3,008) (1,084) (4,092) (9,592) (3,553) (13,145) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,318) (112) (2,430) (7,845) (878) (8,723) Total cash costs 52,623 12,188 64,811 169,364 40,338 209,702 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,162



$1,239



Total cash costs including royalties 55,631



178,956



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,228



$1,309





1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Cash costs per ounce





Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner & On-

title CMP Off-title CMP Total Owner & On-

title CMP Off-title CMP Total Total gold sold (ounces)

40,248 7,811 48,059 36,117 7,248 43,365 Cost of sales1

52,245 14,325 66,570 49,304 12,977 62,282 Less: royalties1

(3,506) — (3,506) (3,078) — (3,078) Add: by-product revenue1

(2,665) — (2,665) (2,862) — (2,862) Total cash costs

46,073 14,325 60,399 43,364 12,977 56,342 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

$1,145 $1,834 $1,257 $1,201 $1,790 $1,299



Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Nine months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner & On-

title CMP Off-title CMP Total On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Total gold sold (ounces)

40,253 5,035 45,287 116,618 20,095 136,712 Cost of sales1

50,968 6,980 57,948 152,518 34,283 186,801 Less: royalties1

(3,008) — (3,008) (9,592) — (9,592) Add: by-product revenue1

(2,318) — (2,318) (7,845) — (7,845) Total cash costs

45,643 6,980 52,622 135,080 34,283 169,363 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

$1,134 $1,386 $1,162 $1,158 $1,706 $1,239

1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)

Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at the Segovia Operations to the AISC as disclosed above.



Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 48,059 5,710 53,769 43,366 6,103 49,469 Total cash costs 60,399 14,717 75,116 56,342 13,433 69,775 Add: royalties1 3,506 1,343 4,849 3,078 1,126 4,204 Add: social programs1 4,294 185 4,479 2,120 151 2,271 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 5,423 938 6,361 6,224 782 7,006 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 389 - 389 364 — 364 Total AISC 74,011 17,183 91,194 68,128 15,492 83,620 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,540



$1,571



















Three months ended March 31, 2024 Nine months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 45,288 5,756 51,044 136,712 17,570 154,282 Total cash costs 52,623 12,188 64,811 169,364 40,338 209,702 Add: royalties1 3,008 1,084 4,092 9,592 3,553 13,145 Add: social programs1 2,289 1,166 3,455 8,703 1,502 10,205 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,496 824 7,320 18,143 2,544 20,687 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 506 — 506 1,259 - 1,259 Total AISC 64,922 15,262 80,184 207,061 47,937 254,998 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,434



$1,515



















1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)



Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Total gold sold (ounces) 40,248 7,811 48,059 36,117 7,248 43,365 Total cash costs 46,073 14,325 60,399 43,364 12,977 56,341 Add: royalties1 3,506 — 3,506 3,078 — 3,078 Add: social programs1 4,294 — 4,294 2,120 — 2,120 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 5,423 — 5,423 6,224 — 6,224 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 389 — 389 364 — 364 Total AISC 59,685 14,325 74,011 55,150 12,977 68,127 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,483 $1,834 $1,540 $1,527 $1,790 $1,571















Three months ended March 31, 2024 Nine months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Total gold sold (ounces) 40,253 5,035 45,287 116,618 20,095 136,712 Total cash costs 45,643 6,980 52,623 135,080 34,283 169,363 Add: royalties1 3,008 — 3,008 9,592 — 9,592 Add: social programs1 2,289 — 2,289 8,703 — 8,703 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,496 — 6,496 18,143 — 18,143 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 506 — 506 1,259 — 1,259 Total AISC 57,942 6,980 64,922 172,777 34,283 207,060 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,439 $1,386 $1,434 $1,482 $1,706 $1,515

1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment



Three months ended, Nine months ended, ($'000) Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Sustaining capital







Segovia Operations 5,423 6,224 6,496 18,143 Marmato Upper Mine 938 782 824 2,544 Total 6,361 7,006 7,320 20,687 Non-sustaining capital







Segovia Operations 16,962 16,284 11,023 44,269 Toroparu Project 1,970 2,079 1,939 5,988 Marmato Lower Mine 10,825 19,143 14,865 44,833 Marmato Upper Mine 10,275 1,046 2,278 13,599 Soto Norte 5,033 - - 5,033 Juby Project 1 1 3 5 Total 45,066 38,553 30,108 113,727 Corporate Assets - 3,895 - 3,895 Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1 51,427 49,454 37,428 138,309

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended, Nine months ended, ($000s) Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Earnings (loss) before tax1 13,603 17,904 10,310 41,818 Add back:







Depreciation and depletion1 9,019 8,082 7,519 24,620 Finance income1 (1,351) (1,691) (2,246) (5,288) Interest and accretion1 6,493 6,496 6,803 19,792 EBITDA 27,764 30,791 22,386 80,942 Add back:







Share-based compensation1 2,533 1,373 1,842 5,748 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 17 2,301 552 2,871 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1 12,842 6,144 3,742 22,728 Other (income) expense1 (428) 2,681 - 2,253 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 311 (7,211) (109) (7,010) Adjusted EBITDA 43,039 36,079 28,413 107,531

1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share



Three months ended, Nine months ended, ($000s except shares amount) Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 169,873,924 151,474,859 138,381,653 153,304,168 Net loss1 (2,227) 5,713 (744) 2,743 Add back:







Share-based compensation1 2,533 1,373 1,842 5,748 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 17 2,301 552 2,871 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1 12,842 6,144 3,742 22,728 Other (income) expense1 (428) 2,681 - 2,253 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 310 (7,211) (109) (7,010) Income tax effect on adjustments (109) 1,738 78 1,708 Adjusted net (loss) / earnings 12,939 12,739 5,361 31,040 Per share – basic ($/share) 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.20

1. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Unless otherwise indicated, the scientific disclosure and technical information included in this news release is based upon information included in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report for the Marmato Gold Mine, Caldas Department, Colombia, Pre-Feasibility Study of the Lower Mine Expansion Project" dated November 23, 2022 with an effective date of September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study). The 2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study was prepared by Ben Parsons, MAusIMM (CP), Anton Chan, Peng, Brian Prosser, PE, Joanna Poeck, SME-RM, Eric J. Olin, SME-RM, MAusIMM, Fredy Henriquez, SME, ISRM, David Hoekstra, PE, NCEES, SME-RM, Mark Allan Willow, CEM, SME-RM, Vladimir Ugorets, MMSA, Colleen Crystal, PE, GE, Kevin Gunesch, PE, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng, David Bird, PG, SME-RM, and Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101, and with the exception of Pamela De Mark of Aris Mining, are independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the operational focus of management of the Company and expected growth strategy, the Segovia expansion project increasing processing capacity from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day and the timing and projected cost thereof, the timing, implementation, projected costs and potential benefit of Phase 2 at Segovia, the timing, projected costs and potential benefit of the Marmato Lower Mine expansion project, receipt of payments under existing streaming agreements, the Company's targeted annual production rate, the development and expansion of the Soto Norte and Toroparu projects and the timing thereof and the projected benefits of the formalization of small-scale mining units into contract mining partners are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 6, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

This news release contains information that may constitute future-orientated financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, FOFI) about the Company's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. The Company has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations and management's current expectations relating to the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this news release. Unless required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

