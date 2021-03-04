Aris Gold Virtually Opens The Market
Mar 04, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Neil Woodyer, Chief Executive Officer, Aris Gold Corporation. ("Aris Gold" or "the Company") (TSX: ARIS), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol "ARIS". The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and major expansion program is underway, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold's objective is to build the next globally relevant gold producer, with management having successfully created Endeavour Mining and Leagold, and members of the Board having successfully created Wheaton River Minerals, Goldcorp, and Yamana Gold. Aris Gold will continue to pursue a strategy of acquiring operating gold mines and projects nearing construction with the aim of creating value through diversification, mine and corporate-level optimizations, investing in expansions and near-mine exploration, and active portfolio management. https://arisgold.com/home/default.aspx
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Brown, VP Investor Relations, [email protected], 778-899-0518
Share this article