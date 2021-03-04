Aris Gold Virtually Opens The Market

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol "ARIS". The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and major expansion program is underway, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold's objective is to build the next globally relevant gold producer, with management having successfully created Endeavour Mining and Leagold, and members of the Board having successfully created Wheaton River Minerals, Goldcorp, and Yamana Gold. Aris Gold will continue to pursue a strategy of acquiring operating gold mines and projects nearing construction with the aim of creating value through diversification, mine and corporate-level optimizations, investing in expansions and near-mine exploration, and active portfolio management. https://arisgold.com/home/default.aspx