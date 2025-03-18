Aris Bogdaneris, Group Head of Canadian Banking to Speak at the National Bank 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference Français
News provided byScotiabank
Mar 18, 2025, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Aris Bogdaneris, Scotiabank's Group Head, Canadian Banking, will be participating in a fireside chat at the National Bank 23rd Annual Financial Services Conference on March 25, 2025. Mr. Bogdaneris is scheduled to participate from 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. EDT.
Interested parties may listen to Mr. Bogdaneris' session live on the Events and Presentations section of Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com/investorrelations. An archived audio webcast will be available after the conference.
Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.
SOURCE Scotiabank
For investor inquiries only: John McCartney, Investor Relations, [email protected]; For media inquiries only: Carina Ruas, Global Communications, [email protected]
Share this article