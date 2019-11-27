Ario has officially partnered with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as an Essential Business Service

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Ario (www.arioplatform.com) has officially partnered with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (www.chamber.ca) as an Essential Business Service.

Through a range of easy-to-use digital financing services, Ario helps businesses manage their cash flows with confidence and ease. Simple and flexible tools help businesses provide their customers with instant risk-free financing solutions.

Over 200,000 chamber business members are now able to use Ario's online credit solutions, giving them easy access to capital to help grow their businesses.

"At the Canadian Chamber, we know that businesses are the backbone of our country. They create the jobs that allow us to build strong families and communities, which in turn allows Canada to thrive. Our suite of Essential Business Services offers all the support small – and medium-sized businesses need so that our members can focus on what matters most – growing their business. We're very excited about our partnership with Ario. Not only are we supporting the success of a Canadian business we believe in, but we're also offering our members a stress-free financing solution that will let them stay on top of their businesses' financial health," said Jackie King, COO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Ario's Capital Loans tool

A healthy cash flow is key for business success over time. It helps to cover unexpected business costs, to maintain positive customer relations, and to make exciting expansion plans for the future. In short, working capital is crucial - but gaining access to traditional loans and lines of credit through big banks can often end in rejection. "Access to business credit data in a single view has been historically challenging. Ario's set of Trade Financing tools enable SMEs to stay on top of their financial health, while also monitoring and solving for risks associated to their own clients financial situation." - Omar Sahyoun, Chief Business Officer at Ario.

What are the benefits?

Qualified businesses can get large advances instantly - up to $300,000 is accessible immediately upon signup.

Applying for a Capital Loan is a quick process – all loans are turned around within a 24-hour window, significantly faster than other traditional financing partners.

Businesses can access an exclusive & proprietary small business grade - the credit bureau's view of their business financial health. Understanding credit health enables businesses to plan and prepare for future financial obligations and make educated expansion plans.

Capital Loans are provided through Ario's network of reliable and reputable lending partners and run through Ario's technology, meaning the business offering Ario's platform isn't liable for any part of the financial transaction.

Make the most of Ario's extensive services and efficient Capital Loans tool - find Ario in the Marketplace and Access to Capital section of the Canadian Chamber's Essential Business Services (http://www.chamber.ca/membership/ebs/marketplace-and-access-to-capital/)

About Ario

Founded in 2017, Ario is a Canadian-based tech company offering a complete online financing service for small businesses.

Small business owners can quickly register online to access a one-stop online shop for all their cash flow needs: insights, invoicing, payables, receivables, payroll, working capital, small business account, payment plans...The company has offices in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada.

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Since 1925, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce has connected businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all regions of the country to advocate for public policies that will foster a strong, competitive economic environment that benefits businesses, communities and families across Canada.

With a network of over 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, representing 200,000 businesses of all sizes in all sectors of the economy and in all regions, they are the largest business association in Canada, and the country's most influential. The primary and vital connection between business and the federal government, their views are sought after and respected by government, business leaders and the media thanks to their well-researched reports, analyses, position papers and policy resolutions that reflect a broad business perspective.

