DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

JE9N: FSE (Germany)

DRRSF: OTCQB (USA)

-Test results provide for potentially improved product splits and economics

SAGUENAY, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate Inc (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQB: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has received very positive preliminary results from ongoing testing designed to better quantify the production split of the phosphoric acid derived from the Company's high‑purity phosphate concentrate. Results received from Corem indicate that up to 80% of the acid could be upgraded to purified phosphoric acid ("PPA"), a premium-priced end-product used in advanced applications such as the LFP battery and, as a direct food additive.

"Phosphate concentrate can generally be processed into three major classes of acid," explained Raphael Gaudreault, COO of Arianne Phosphate. "Phosphate is best known for its use in dry-bulk fertilizers, a high-volume, lower-margin product. Beyond this however, if the underlying phosphate concentrate quality allows, higher-end products can be obtained such as good-quality green phosphoric acid used in animal feeds and specialty fertilizers, ascending through various grades of PPA, including a premium 'white acid.' The better your phosphate concentrate, the better your chances of producing a higher ratio of the premium products. These results demonstrate Arianne's ability to produce a significant volume of the premium products from our concentrate."

Demand for purified phosphoric acid has been growing rapidly as applications such as the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery have grown in popularity, putting additional strain on available supply and contributing to projected shortages by the end of this decade. Phosphate's use in agriculture and energy-transition coupled with the challenging security of supply issues have led to its addition to the critical mineral lists of both Quebec and Canada in 2024 and more recently, the United States in late 2025. Given the rare igneous nature of Arianne's phosphate deposit, the Company has actively been looking to participate in the downstream production of this essential commodity and in mid-2024 released (see press releases dated June 27, 2024 and November 8, 2024) a prefeasibility study on a PPA production facility that could handle the output from its fully-permitted Lac à Paul mine. Since then, the Company has continued working to optimize this opportunity while receiving significant support from the Federal and Provincial Governments.

"All the ingredients are there," said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. "Being based in Quebec, Canada removes many of the geopolitical and supply‑security issues historically associated with phosphate; the geological nature of our deposit allows us to produce a very pure phosphate concentrate, and we are the only fully‑permitted greenfield phosphate mine in the West. These results, which further improve our product mix beyond previously released figures, could significantly enhance the economic benefits associated with our projects. Moving from roughly 65% of production as white acid to approximately 80% could mean greater profitability and more PPA for the expanding market."

Lastly, as noted in the Arianne's Press Release of March 17, 2026, the Company has engaged Global One Media, an arm's length party, to provide digital communications. The contract was signed on February 20, 2026 with an effective date on March 1st, 2026. Global One Media (www.globalonemedia.com) is an investor marketing firm focused on digital communications for publicly traded companies. By combining strategic narrative development, premium content creation, the firm helps issuers increase visibility, connect with investors, and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe and Asia.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Contact Information: Technical, Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer, Tel.: 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Info: Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives, Tel.: 514-928-9952, [email protected]