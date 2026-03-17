DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

JE9N: FSE (Germany)

DRRSF: OTCQB (USA)

SAGUENAY, QC, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQB: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One"), a global marketing and media firm, to support the Company's digital communications strategy. Global One will assist Arianne with the production of content, including video interviews and related corporate communications and, the subsequent distribution of the content through digital channels and media platforms.

"Despite Arianne having the world's leading greenfield phosphate project, visibility beyond major industry players remains limited," said Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives at Arianne Phosphate. "Global One is an international media and marketing group that has a proven track record in increasing corporate awareness and, given their global footprint, it will allow Arianne to gain visibility world-wide, including Asia where the LFP battery is well-understood. Today, Arianne's Lac à Paul project has the world's largest greenfield phosphate deposit, capable of producing the highest-purity phosphate concentrate and resides in the extremely supportive and geopolitically friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. It is also the only fully permitted greenfield phosphate project in the West."

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, CEO and Co-Founder of Global One Media stated, "today's capital markets are global and digital. Through our international investor media network and distribution channels across North America, Europe and Asia, our goal is to help Arianne expand its visibility, strengthen its presence and connect it with a wider global investor audience. The reality is, there is no reason that Arianne shouldn't be as well recognized by international investment community as it is by the global phosphate and battery industry."

Under the terms of the engagement, Global One Media will receive a monthly fee of US $6,500 for a minimum period of six months, with a three-month prepayment. Arianne may then choose to continue the engagement on a month-by-month basis on the same terms and conditions. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Contact Information: Technical, Raphael Gaudreault, Chief Operating Officer, Tel.: 418-590-1318, [email protected]; Info, Brian Ostroff, Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives, Tel.: 514-928-9952, [email protected]