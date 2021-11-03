Arianne Phosphate Furthers Its Work On Advanced Battery Technologies

-Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries projected to be a leader in next generation cars

SAGUENAY, QC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that following preliminary test work, conducted in collaboration with several battery industry participants, the Company will now be sending out its high-purity phosphate concentrate for a more detailed analysis. This next stage of testing has been designed to meet specifications provided by a major battery producer by way of MoU and, through an independent facility that is a producer of purified phosphoric acid.

Over the last several years, the lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery has been gaining greater penetration among certain segments of the automotive industry with, several large companies increasing the number of vehicles using these batteries. A constraint on some of the current battery technologies has been the ability to source both an ample and safe supply of the necessary materials to produce these batteries, a challenge that is impacting the industry. In the case of LFP batteries, both iron and phosphate are easier to source and, should provide for the substantial growth that is expected to come over the next few years.

"The beauty of Arianne's high-purity concentrate is that it works across a wide spectrum of needs, from fertilizer through to more advanced applications," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "Based on further tests, LFPs could provide an exciting new potential market for our Company as we look to conclude offtake and partnership agreements to advance, and unlock, the considerable value of our Lac à Paul project. As with the fertilizer industry, which is now suffering significant supply disruptions, Arianne's location in a safe geopolitical environment provides security of supply for those looking to source their phosphate."

Initial work surrounding the Company's high-purity phosphate concentrate has indicated that it would be a good fit for the industry and, has led Arianne to actively pursue this opportunity. Although projected to be a relatively small amount within the overall phosphate market, LFPs will represent a more significant amount of the high-purity market as a whole and, a very significant amount of Arianne's projected 3 million tonnes of annual output. Arianne is continuing its discussions with players in the LFP industry to address their growing needs for phosphate.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng. Qualified Person by NI 43-101 has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 185,389,469 shares outstanding.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project and the use of net proceeds from the Offering. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: Source: Raphael Gaudreault, C.O.O., Tel. : 418-549-7316, [email protected]; Info: Brian Ostroff, President, Tel. : 514-908-4202, [email protected]

