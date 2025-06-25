DAN: TSX-V (Canada)

SAGUENAY, QC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTCQX: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that Minister Blanchette Vezina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, recently announced the awarding of several grants totalling over $750,000 for R&D projects in the circular economy of critical and strategic minerals. As part of these grants, Arianne, with two other companies, received funding to participate in a project aimed at strengthening the supply chain for local integration of the Lithium-Iron-Phosphate ("LFP") sector in Quebec. For Arianne, the objective is to reduce the environmental impact and production costs associated with the optimization of inputs and processes association with lithium-iron-phosphate production using purified phosphoric acid.

In 2024, both the Quebec and Canadian governments added the phosphate-bearing mineral apatite to their respective critical mineral lists. As well, in June of 2024, Arianne published a prefeasibility study on a downstream facility to produce purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") from high-purity phosphate concentrate. PPA is a necessary ingredient for use in both the food industry and advanced battery technologies.

Considerable interest has been shown in advanced battery technologies and the growing use of LFP batteries in both electric vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2024, the LFP battery became the most widely used battery chemistry globally. Arianne's Lac à Paul deposit is geologically rare (igneous) allowing the Company to produce a phosphate concentrate that is ideally suited for integration into the LFP ecosystem and, the Company is widely regarded as having an opportunity to address the growing Western demand as supply chains shift from China. Discussions with industry players continue to advance and the Company has been active in this pursuit. Over the past month, Arianne has participated in several conferences and, is proud to be a Silver Sponsor and presenter at the Oreba3 battery technology conference to be held in Montreal July 6-8, 2025, to discuss the use of phosphate in the LFP battery and the opportunities for the Company.

As well, Arianne has granted 600,000 stock options to Mr. Jeffrey Beck, CEO of Arianne Phosphate, in lieu of any salary or cash remuneration for his employment with the Company. These options entitle Mr. Beck to purchase one common share of the Company until June 23, 2035, at a price of $0.155 per share, this being the closing price of the Company's shares on the trading day of the grant. The options are subject to a vesting period and are also subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Beck added, "continuing to tie my remuneration to the future fortunes of the Company is a welcomed opportunity as prospects for the Company look very encouraging."

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 213,714,811 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

