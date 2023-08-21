ARI KAPLAN DEBUTS TORONTO METHOD MINDFULNESS HANDBOOK AT THE CNE TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Ari Kaplan has published Toronto Method Mindfulness Handbook: Six Lessons in Embodied and Compassionate Meditation (FriesenPress), for building skills in awareness and resilience for life's challenges, workplace burnout and growing social cynicism.

"Promoting mental health awareness is an important endeavor that the CNE fully supports," said Darrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition.

Over nine million Canadian adults and sixty million American adults suffer from disease and illness stemming from early life experiences. Childhood adversity is likely to cause adult health problems in one in three kids. Recent global events have exacerbated already-record high reported levels of stress, dissatisfaction, institutional distrust and other negative experiences.

Mindfulness and self-compassion practices are one recommended intervention that can help build resilience from these afflictions, regenerate healthy neural pathways, and heal deep pain.

From FriesenPress:

"Reading or listening to this book is a meditative experience in and of itself and offers tools to enhance self-awareness and insight, relieve stress, notice biases and social conditioning, alleviate mental suffering, improve relationships, and be naturally present, anytime."

Ari Kaplan adds, "Mindfulness meditation is probably the most important skill I have learned. I wrote this handbook to share what I've learned from 12 years of practicing mindfulness and becoming an instructor with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield as my teachers. If you know me, then you know I put myself wholly into this project and with all my heart."

Kaplan's course is accredited by the Law Society of Ontario for professionalism and EDI and is approved by the Family Dispute Resolution Institute of Ontario. Ten publicly available recordings of Kaplan's guided meditations are available at website torontomethodmindfulness.com as well as animated videos of various content from the book.

Ari Kaplan will be exhibiting Toronto Method Mindfulness Handbook at the CNE daily from 10am-10pm through September 4, Labour Day. "Please come say hello to me at booth 4426 in Hall A of the Enercare Centre." The book is also available wherever books are sold, in every format.

On September 11, Ari Kaplan will be in Montreal speaking on Fiduciary Wellness and Resilience at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans annual Canada conference.

Ari Kaplan is principal of Kaplan Law and a top-ranked Canadian lawyer and dispute mediator. His book Pension Law won the Walter Owen Book Prize for outstanding new contribution to Canadian legal literature. He is pursuing a PhD in Law and Emotion at Western University.

Founded in 1879, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is Canada's largest fair and community event and one of the top 10 agricultural exhibitions in North America. The CNE runs from August 18 to September 4, 2023. Check at TheEx.com for more information.

SOURCE Kaplan Law

For further information: Ari Kaplan, Kaplan Law, 416.565.4656, [email protected]