Argyle names new Senior Vice President & General Manager, Western Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Argyle Group, one of Canada's largest management-owned communications firms, announced today the appointment of Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Western Canada. Blanchette will oversee the company's business operations and the work of its people and teams across British Columbia and Alberta.

"Argyle helps clients build relationships with their public and stakeholders through meaningful engagement, authentic communication, and reputation management that earns trust and confidence – and we look for leaders who share our vision and values," says Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch. "Kim is known across Canada for leadership in strategic communication, public engagement, employee engagement, and crisis, issues and reputation management. We are excited to welcome her to Argyle's growing western and national team."

Blanchette has more than 5 years of experience in communications, engagement, brand and reputation management at the provincial, federal, and international levels, most recently as the vice president of Communications and International Relations at the Alberta Energy Regulator.

"Joining the Argyle team provides an exciting opportunity for me to bring my experience to an organization that lives its values – integrity, authenticity, and helping organizations build better relationships with their clients and stakeholders," said Kim. "From engagement to public health to strategic communications to managing change, crisis and reputation, the talented professionals at Argyle are widely acclaimed for helping clients surpass their goals."

Before moving to Western Canada in 2011, Blanchette held a number of senior positions within the Government of Canada, serving with the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency. She also served as Consul (Political and Economic Relations and Public Affairs) at the Consulate General of Canada in Seattle from 2006-2008, representing Canada in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

An accredited public relations professional, Blanchette is a member of the Canadian Public Relations (CPRS) Society College of Fellows. A former CPRS national president, she continues to serve on the board and leads the National Task Force on Ethical Public Relations. Blanchette also sits on the newly formed Board of LeanIn Calgary.

Argyle enables private, public and non-profit sector leaders to understand their publics, make better decisions, communicate with creativity and build the relationships that drive their business success. For 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by some of the world's biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and become one of Canada's largest management-owned communications consultancies.

In 2019, the Argyle Group integrated the businesses of Argyle Public Relationships, a national public relations firm, with Context, Western Canada's leader in public engagement and public health programming, and ChangeMakers, an acclaimed Winnipeg-based creative and social marketing firm. Argyle has more than 90 full-time employees in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Ottawa, with affiliates in Montreal and Quebec City, and in 17 countries around the world.

