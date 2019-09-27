Argyle named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

Communications firm ranked among nation's most successful independent businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Argyle Group, one of Canada's largest management-owned communications firms, has been included on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with three-year growth of 157 percent.

Argyle helps clients build and strengthen their relationships with the stakeholders who drive their reputations, brands and business success, across Canada and beyond. In 2019, the firm announced a national expansion with the integration of ChangeMakers and Context, two of Western Canada's premier management-owned consultancies. In July 2019, Argyle also acquired a controlling interest in Matchstick, a leading boutique specializing in social media marketing and digital engagement, based in Toronto.

"Argyle's growth comes from a relentless focus on long-term relationships with our team and our clients – choosing people who fit our culture, and clients we respect and can serve with excellence," says Daniel Tisch, CEO of The Argyle Group. "The Argyle team shares a strong social purpose: by fighting for truth and trust through engagement, communication and relationships between organizations and their publics, we contribute to better decisions, more reputable businesses and a healthier, more sustainable society."

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Argyle earned the 215th spot on this prestigious list of 400 fast-growing companies.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year. The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley,Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

Argyle enables private, public and non-profit sector leaders to understand their publics, make better decisions, communicate with creativity and build the relationships that drive their business success. For 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by some of the world's biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and become one of Canada's largest management-owned communications consultancies.

In 2019, the Argyle Group integrated the businesses of Argyle Public Relationships, a national public relations firm, with ChangeMakers, an acclaimed Winnipeg-based creative and social marketing firm, and Context, Western Canada's leader in public engagement and public health programming. Argyle has more than 90 full-time employees in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Ottawa, with affiliates in Montreal and Quebec City, and in 17 countries around the world.

