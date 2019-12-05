Argyle marks 40th anniversary with pro-bono communications training for 40 charities

"For four decades, the Argyle team has been driven by a deep sense of social mission and purpose, because we believe communicating truth and earning trust leads to a healthier, more sustainable society," said Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch. "40 years is an extraordinary milestone for any business, and we wanted to mark ours by giving our communities the greatest gift we can give – the time and talent of our team."

Starting today, applications for Argyle Community Day will be open to all registered Canadian charities that believe they can benefit from this training, and whose values align with the Argyle purpose of communicating truth and earning trust through relationships, to help build a healthier, more sustainable society.

Organizations are asked to fill in this application form to share their story, interests and impact on the community. Applications will close on January 24, 2020 and selected organizations will be contacted on January 31, 2020.

Argyle was founded by eminent Canadian journalist Ray Argyle in 1979 and sold to its current management in 2002. In 2019, the new Argyle Group integrated the businesses of Argyle Public Relationships, a national public relations firm, with Context, Western Canada's leader in public engagement and public health programming, and ChangeMakers, an acclaimed Winnipeg-based creative and social marketing firm. Argyle has more than 100 full-time employees in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Ottawa, with affiliates in Montreal and Quebec City, and in 17 countries around the world.

About Argyle

Argyle enables private, public and non-profit sector leaders to understand their publics, make better decisions, communicate with creativity and build the relationships that drive their business success. For 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by some of the world's biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and become one of Canada's largest management-owned communications consultancies.

Argyle was named Global Mid-Sized Agency of the Year by the International Association of Business Communicators in both 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the Globe and Mail's Report on Business included Argyle on its first list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, and the Holmes Report ranked Argyle as #4 on its global list of "fast movers" in public relations.

SOURCE Argyle Public Relationships

For further information: Caroline De Silva, The Argyle Group (Toronto), C: 416-898-4361, E: CDeSilva@argylepr.com; Tatianna Ducklow, The Argyle Group (Western Canada), C: 587-897-7430, E: tducklow@contextresearch.ca

Related Links

https://argylepr.com/

