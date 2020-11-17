Argyle expands into U.S. with new Washington, D.C. office

Crisis and litigation communications expert Robert Gemmill appointed as lead

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Argyle, one of North America's largest and fastest-growing management-owned communications consultancies, announced today the opening of its new office in Washington, D.C.

After more than 40 years of growth in its offices across Canada — and recent recognition by PRovoke Media as Canadian Agency of the Year for 2020 — Argyle has a growing list of clients in the U.S. From this base, Argyle's team of advisors and communications specialists will provide a full range of public relations consulting services across the U.S. and Canada.

With a long list of global awards for excellence in strategic communications and reputation management, Argyle's services include crisis and litigation communications, corporate communications, public affairs, social and digital marketing, leadership and c-suite counsel and training, employee engagement, public engagement and creative services. Argyle's specialty sectors include finance, technology, education, health and pharmaceuticals, agri-business, travel, professional services and government.

"After 40 years of increasingly international work, and a growing U.S. client list, it's exciting for the Argyle team to put down roots in the U.S. capital," says Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch. "With so much uncertainty in today's marketplace, clients need the right advisors — both to protect their reputations and market value in times of crisis, and to build their businesses at moments of opportunity. Argyle aims to do both."

Robert Gemmill, a leading Washington-based PR expert with a specialty in corporate reputation management and crisis and litigation communications, will lead the new office as Senior Vice President. A lawyer by training, Gemmill was most recently Director of Litigation Communications in the Washington office of one of the world's largest PR firms. His previous roles include serving as Managing Director of Litigation and Crisis Communications for the prestigious law firm, Hogan Lovells, and as Senior Vice President at a well-known Washington corporate communications firm.

"Robert Gemmill's expertise, ethics and ability to counsel clients – particularly at high-stakes, challenging moments – fit well with both Argyle's values and business vision," Tisch says. "Robert is known for judgment, initiative and perseverance as he works with C-suite clients, legal counsel, media and stakeholders to protect and enhance clients' legal, operational, and reputational interests — leading to successful business outcomes."

"It is a privilege to join an international team so committed to integrity and excellence," says Gemmill. "I was attracted by Argyle's culture and values, and the deep commitment to their clients and their team – demonstrated in the longevity of these relationships. I'm excited to help Argyle's clients build stronger reputations, brands and businesses."

About Argyle (www.argyleprusa.com)

For more than 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by the world's biggest brands to help them communicate with confidence. Argyle has since grown to become one of North America's largest and most acclaimed management-owned communications consultancies.

PRovoke Media, the leading source of analysis and insight on the international public relations industry, named Argyle one of the top five global "fast movers" in PR in 2019, and Canadian Agency of the Year for 2020.

Argyle's clients span many sectors, including finance, technology, education, healthcare, agribusiness, travel, professional services, infrastructure, government, non-profits and many more.

SOURCE Argyle Public Relationships

For further information: Robert Gemmill, 1300 I Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20005, [email protected], 202-494-4070

