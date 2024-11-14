Argyle Capital Partners Invests in International Custom Products Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Argyle Capital Partners ("Argyle") is pleased to announce it has invested in International Custom Products Inc. ("ICP"). The transaction closed in September 2024.

Based in Scarborough, ON, ICP has been a market leader in the engineering and precision manufacturing of custom-designed, mechanically stitched textile-based products, including parachutes, sails, tents / shelters, technical bags, uniforms and protective gear, selling almost exclusively to the aerospace & defense ("A&D") sector.

Marc Langlois, President and on-going shareholder of ICP, shared his enthusiasm about the next stage of ICP:

"ICP has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products to some of the most demanding sectors. Our growth has been driven by our commitment to innovation and customer service. I am excited to partner with the Argyle team as we continue the next chapter of ICP's growth, as we continue to expand our capabilities and market reach. With Argyle's strategic support and resources, I believe ICP is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and achieve its next phase of growth."

Marc, alongside the rest of his management team, will all continue in their leadership roles with the Company.

Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner at Argyle, commented on the new partnership:

"We were immediately impressed by ICP's reputation and position as an established leader in its niche, delivering critical solutions to the A&D market. We see significant potential in the continued growth of ICP, particularly as the demand for high-quality, North American manufactured textile products continues to grow. We are excited to partner with Marc and his team to support the company in achieving its strategic objectives and driving long-term success."

About International Custom Products Inc.

Founded in 1985, ICP is a premier cut and sew contractor and manufacturer of engineered sewn products serving the aerospace and defense markets and other commercial markets. Customers range across various points of the A&D supply chain throughout North America.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle Capital Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the lower middle market. Argyle traditionally focuses on old economy, industrial products businesses within service, manufacturing, and distribution across North America. ICP represents Argyle's tenth platform investment.

www.argylecapital.ca

SOURCE ARGYLE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Glenn Gatcliffe, Partner - 416 388 2644, Mark MacPherson, Managing Partner - 647 993 5240