Arguson Projects Inc. Joins Expanding Roster of CMiC Canadian Customers

Canadian-based, full service general contractor selects CMiC to integrate their back office and field operations as they continue to grow

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CMiC—the most comprehensive and advanced provider of enterprise and field operations solutions, purpose-built for construction and capital projects companies—welcomes Arguson Projects Inc. to a growing network of Canadian general contractors deploying CMiC to streamline their operations.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Arguson Projects specializes in interior fit-outs, capital and facility improvement projects, ranging in cost from a few thousand to 40 million dollars. Since their founding in 2008, Arguson has grown from being a small company with a headcount of less than 10 to 90 in 2019, with offices in Calgary, Halifax, St. John, New Jersey and Chicago.

"We needed a software that would take us to the next level as we continue to grow and expand," says Paul Clarkson, VP of operations at Arguson Projects. "CMiC will change how we conduct our billing with an integrated approach that leverages data across departments without the redundancies."

Arguson switched to CMiC from Sage for their accounting and the Microsoft Office suite for project management. They ultimately selected CMiC as the option that would deliver the most cost-effective approach to unify their accounting and project management.

"We are delighted to be the solution to increase transparency and boost productivity across the organization at Arguson Projects," says Jeff Weiss, chief revenue officer at CMiC. "The ability to log into a project and instantly know its status will transform how they collaborate, setting the tone for further expansion. We look forward to seeing all of the successes this decision will bring."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Arguson Projects Inc.

Arguson Projects Inc. is a privately-owned Canadian company, a leader in delivering quality general contracting and construction management services to a wide variety of valued clients. We specialize in renovation and new construction of commercial, industrial, civil, multi-family residential and custom residential properties. Arguson is built on a foundation of integrity. For more information, please visit www.arguson.ca.

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)

For further information: Maranda Wilson, maranda.wilson@cmic.ca

Related Links

www.cmicglobal.com

