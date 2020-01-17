Argonaut Gold Achieves Record Annual Production of 186,615 Gold Equivalent Ounces

Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Operational and Financial Results, Timing of 2020 Guidance and Provides Development Project Updates

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") announces record annual gold equivalent ounce1 ("GEO" or "GEOs") production of 186,615 during 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 GEO production of 47,521. During the fourth quarter, production was 34,899 GEOs at the El Castillo Complex (13,896 from the El Castillo mine and 21,003 from the San Agustin mine) located in the State of Durango, Mexico and 12,622 GEOs at the La Colorada mine located near Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. During 2019, the El Castillo Complex and La Colorada mine production totaled 131,277 GEOs and 55,338 GEOs, respectively. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

During the fourth quarter 2019, the Company increased its cash balance by $3.2 million while also paying down $4.0 million on its revolving credit facility. At December 31, 2019, the Company's cash balance was $38.8 million and it had $10.0 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, representing a net cash increase of $7.2 million during the fourth quarter (see Non-IFRS Measures section).

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO stated: "We achieved record annual production in 2019 of nearly 187,000 GEOs, which represents a 13% increase year-over-year. While we fell short of our 2019 guidance of 200,000 GEOs of production, which was a target that we set for ourselves back in 2017, over the last three years we have grown our production by 53%. The production shortfall of our 2019 guidance was driven by a number of factors, which contributed to the build up of leach pad inventory, which is under review. We are currently in the process of optimizing our operations to maximize profitability and cash flow through cost reduction initiatives. This review process has delayed the release of our 2020 guidance to February. Our focus during 2020 will be on adding cash to the balance sheet while continuing to de-risk and advance our development assets. Achieving these two key activities will put Argonaut in a solid position to execute on our strategy of transforming from a high-cost, junior producer to a lower-cost, intermediate producer."

2020 Guidance

The Company is currently revising its operations with an emphasis on profitability and cash flow. Before considering the increased cash flow from an improved gold price, initial indications reveal it may be more profitable for the Company to produce slightly less GEOs in 2020 than 2019 while increasing cash flow from operations. The potential changes to the operations may involve run-of-mine ore, more favourable overburden stockpile locations and changes in processing parameters. This evaluation is ongoing and not yet conclusive. The Company expects to provide production, cash cost, all-in sustaining cost and capital guidance (see Non-IFRS Measures section) for 2020 on or before the release date of its fourth quarter and year-end operational and financial results on February 24, 2020.

San Antonio Project

The Company is currently evaluating a potential non-cash impairment on the book value of its San Antonio project given the uncertainty surrounding the timing of if and when the project will receive necessary permits to develop and construct the project. The conclusion on the potential non-cash impairment of the San Antonio project will be announced on the release date of the Company's fourth quarter and year end operational and financial results on February 24, 2020. The Company is reviewing all of its options to advance the San Antonio project. These options include seeking an amendment to the La Paz 2018 zoning plan, submitting a revised environmental permit application and legal options.

Cerro del Gallo Project

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company submitted a Unified Technical Document that includes an Environmental Impact Assessment, an Environmental Risk Assessment and the Justified Technical Study for a Change of Soil Use for its Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico. The Mexican Environmental Authority ("SEMARNAT") has informed the Company that it will not approve the Unified Technical Document application in its current form and has requested the Company make minor revisions and re-submit the application. The Company expects to re-submit a revised Unified Technical Document application that satisfies SEMARNAT's requests during the first quarter of 2020 and, as per SEMARNAT's stated policy, to receive a decision from SEMARNAT on the revised application within 60 working days of submission.

Magino Project

The Company is pleased to announce it has executed a Community Agreement with the Michipicoten First Nation. As part of the Community Agreement, the Company has issued 505,237 common shares to the Michipicoten First Nation. Along with the Michipicoten First Nation, the Company now has agreements in place with the Missanabie Cree First Nation, the Batchewana First Nation, the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation, all of which have expressed their overwhelming support for the Magino project. The Company has also consulted with the Garden River First Nation for multiple years with the aim of coming to a reasonable agreement. During 2019, the Company received a positive decision statement and approval of both the federal and provincial environmental assessment processes. The Company continues to advance the federal Schedule 2 permitting process, as well as consult with and inform Indigenous communities and local stakeholders about the project.

Argonaut Gold Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company anticipates releasing its fourth quarter and year end financial and operational results prior to market open on February 24, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast on February 24, 2020 at 8:30 am EST to discuss the results.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call Information for February 24, 2020:

Toll Free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 International: 1-647-427-7450 Webcast: www.argonautgold.com

Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call Replay:

Toll Free Replay Call (North America): 1-855-859-2056 International Replay Call: 1-416-849-0833 Passcode: 1967125





The conference call replay will be available from 11:30 am EST on February 24, 2020 to 11:59 pm EST March 2, 2020.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Net cash", "Cash cost per gold ounce sold" and "All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold" in this press release. Net cash is calculated as the sum of the cash and cash equivalents balance net of debt as at the statement of financial position date. Cash cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales divided by gold ounces sold. All-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold is equal to production costs less silver sales plus general and administrative, exploration, accretion and other expenses and sustaining capital expenditures divided by gold ounces sold. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. Therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for full disclosure on non-IFRS measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the proposed transaction and the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut" or "Argonaut Gold"). Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of Argonaut; synergies and financial impact of completed acquisitions; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of Argonaut; the future price of gold, copper, and silver; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; success of exploration activities; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Argonaut, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Argonaut and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, changes in project parameters, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. Although Argonaut has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Argonaut undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. Comparative market information is as of a date prior to the date of this document.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Magino project in Ontario, Canada. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

























1 GEOs are based on conversion ratio of 75:1 for silver to gold ounces for 2019. The silver to gold conversion ratio is based on the three-year trailing average silver to gold exchange ratio. This is the referenced ratio for each year throughout the press release.

