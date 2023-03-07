Argon Medical Devices Modernizes Portal Vein Access with the Launch of the TRAVELER™ Series Tweet this

"Our mission is to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation, manufacturing, and delivery of best-in-class medical devices. Thus, we were compelled to act when we identified an opportunity to simplify complex portal vein access procedures for our customers. We are excited to launch our new TRAVELER products for this purpose and see the positive impact they have on portal access procedures and outcomes in accordance with our mission." said George Leondis, President & CEO of Argon Medical.

The TRAVELER Series, which includes TRAVELER™16, TRAVELER™21, and TRAVELER™38, is now available in the United States and Canada. "The number of TIPS procedures performed worldwide is increasing as the incidence of liver cirrhosis grows. The advantages offered by our TRAVELER products may make these procedures more efficient for the Interventional Radiologists performing them and the patients they serve." said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Argon Medical.

This is the first of multiple new product launches expected from Argon Medical in 2023.

For more information, visit www.argonmedical.com/traveler.

About Argon Medical Devices

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

Scorpion® is a registered trademark of Hatch Medical, LLC.

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

For further information: Tom Younker, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Phone: (903) 675-9321, Email: [email protected]