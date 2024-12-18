Argo to Deploy World's First Smart Electric Transit System in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario

Bradford West Gwillimbury residents to get door-to-door transit service at regular bus fares

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH) (OTCQX: ARGHF), pioneer of smart-city transit solutions, today announced Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG), Ontario as the first municipality and customer to adopt its intelligent, all-electric public transit system. Starting in early 2025, BWG residents can use Argo's mobile app to get door-to-door rides anywhere in town at regular transit fares. The service will connect directly with Ontario's GO trains, making it easier - and preferable - for everyone to use public transit.

"Argo's intelligent, all-electric system will transform mobility in BWG, making public transit more convenient than driving while remaining as affordable as taking the bus," said Praveen Arichandran, co-CEO and co-founder of Argo. "Together with BWG Council and regional partners, we're delivering a transit model that connects people to opportunity and sets a standard for cities worldwide."

A Blueprint for Scalable Urban Mobility

Argo combines electric vehicles and smart-routing technology to create better public transit. Residents can book door-to-door rides through an easy-to-use mobile app, with guaranteed connections to GO trains and local buses. The system adjusts to demand in real-time, reducing wait times and making transit more reliable than driving.

"Bradford West Gwillimbury's transit solution will empower our residents and strengthen our community while positioning us for a sustainable future," said Mayor James Leduc. "This approach enhances mobility for all residents, saving time and money while supporting our community building goals. We are thrilled to establish BWG as a model for sustainable urban growth."

This scalable system is built to grow with BWG's community, meeting the evolving needs of a growing population. It promises faster commutes, improved reliability, and enhanced accessibility–key factors in elevating public transit use and reducing car reliance.

Made in Canada

Founded by former leaders from Tesla, Uber, and other top tech companies, Argo brings world-class Canadian tech talent home to solve local and global transit challenges. Partnering with all levels of government, Argo looks forward to showcasing Canadian innovation on a global stage. Since September 2024, Argo School has successfully provided reliable transportation for a series of Greater Toronto Area (GTA) private schools, proving this approach delivers a transformative experience.

A Vision for the Future

Argo's mission is to make public transit the easiest way to get around any city. Starting with the Town of BWG, we're showing how smart routing and electric vehicles can give everyone access to affordable, convenient transportation while helping municipalities reduce traffic, emissions, and noise.

About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo helps cities upgrade their public transit systems with door-to-door service at regular transit fares. By providing electric vehicles and smart-routing technology, Argo makes public transportation work better for everyone. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and will begin city-wide service in Bradford in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

