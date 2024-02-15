ARGO MRT AMERICAS HAS RECEIVED APPROVED MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (AMO) CERTIFICATION BY TRANSPORT CANADA

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Argo MRT Americas, an affiliate of DRAKKAR, has become an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO), certified by Transport Canada. This certification allows the company to offer industry leading mobile repair and line maintenance services with experienced professionals and to certify the work performed under Argo MRT Americas' approval to OEM's, Operators, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul and Lessors.

ARGO MRT Americas, Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certified by Transport Canada. (CNW Group/Argo MRT Americas)

In an effort to provide its current and future customer base with well-rounded service capabilities as well as accessibility to new opportunities, the AMO certification is a fantastic solution to save clients' time, money and resources. This accreditation permits Argo MRT Americas to build trusted business relationships and a renowned reputation within the aerospace industry.

"This is such an important milestone making the entire team extremely proud. This approval on various aircraft types demonstrates Argo MRT Americas' expertise and competency in aircraft maintenance on the national and international forefront surrounded by a solid Argo MRT worldwide network," said both Marcus Schulz (Argo Aviation Group) and Benoit Hudon (DRAKKAR).

About Argo MRT Americas

Argo MRT Americas Inc., an affiliate of DRAKKAR, is a leading global mobile repair team (MRT) specialized in repair and maintenance. We support OEMs, operators, lessors and maintenance repair & overhauls (MRO) with a state-of-the-art real-time repair monitoring on top of experienced and passionate people. Our services are available across the Americas 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with capabilities and experience ranging from business jets to commercial, regional, single-aisle and wide-body airliners, military platforms and rotary wing aircraft.

