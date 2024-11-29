Argo Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH), (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a new venture delivering the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). During the third quarter of 2024, Argo deployed its smart transit system with its first paying customers and made significant progress in restructuring prior initiatives in its publicly traded entity.

Argo Highlights

Argo School: The Company successfully deployed its smart transit solution to a series of private schools in the Greater Toronto Area , providing end-to-end student transportation operations. Argo's innovative technology delivers access to more flexibility and real-time tracking of students and vehicles, with unprecedented safety, reliability, and transparency for families and schools alike. The Company plans to continue to expand this solution to other private and public schools throughout Canada and abroad.

Restructuring Updates

Vehicle Subscription: $8.5M in liabilities have been reclassified in Q3 2024 as held for sale as a result of wholly owned subsidiaries Steer EV Canada Inc. filing an assignment into bankruptcy under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in Canada and Steer Holdings LLC, making a General Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, pursuant to California law. The Company anticipates these liabilities will be removed in the coming quarters upon completing these legal processes, aligning with its restructuring efforts announced in the May 23, 2024 , press release.

FoodsUp Updates

Argo maintains a 59.95% non-controlling ownership interest in FoodsUp Inc. ("FoodsUp"), one of Canada's leading restaurant supply platforms. In Q3 2024, FoodsUp had revenues of $28.7M, representing a 10% increase over Q2 2024 and a 61% yearly increase in quarterly revenues from Q3 2023.

The Company remains committed to implementing a transaction structure, the effect of which would be to provide the shareholders of Argo with the net proceeds from any sale of its interest in FoodsUp to a third party or an indirect or tracking ownership interest in FoodsUp in each case, as of to-be-determined record date (the "FoodsUp Divestment"). The FoodsUp Divestment, if it occurs, will mark an important step in the formal separation between the business of FoodsUp and Argo.

Q3 2024 Results Compared to Q3 2023

For the three months ended September 30



2024



2023 REVENUE



$449,567



$101,851 Cost of revenue



29,519



59,676 General and administration



1,019,001



377,350 Operational support



520,911



274,024 Research and development



614,149



122,573 Sales and marketing



73,054



73,068 Amortization



37,108



196,865 Depreciation



10,941



84,831 Total operating expenses



2,304,683



1,188,387 OPERATING LOSS



($1,855,166)



($1,086,536)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)





Foreign exchange gain/ (loss)



(28,460)



(93,854) Interest expenses



(532,931)



(61,018) Interest income



1,023



272 Gain/ (Loss) on accounts payable settlements



301,483



- Gain/ (Loss) on termination



279,606



- Write down of intangible asset



(211,182)



- Other income/(loss) from discontinued operations



(10,285,769)



(115,015) Penalties and settlement



(68,500)



- Share of loss of an associate



(593,014)



(2,860,412) Net income/ (loss) from continuing operations



($12,992,860)



($4,216,563) Discontinued Operations Net income/ (loss) from discontinued operations



12,296,195



(1,037,987) NET GAIN (LOSS)



($696,665)



($5,254,550) Cumulative translation adjustment



(174,518)



(253,879) NET PROFIT (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS)



($871,183)



($5,508,429) (Loss) profit per share – Basic and diluted



($0.01)



($0.04) Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic and diluted



133,367,099



132,944,615

1 All figures are accurate to the hundreds.

In this press release, all references to '$' are to Canadian dollars.

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system. It is designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Forward-Looking Information

