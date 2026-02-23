Argenta Silver Intersects 4,982 g/t Ag over 7.5m including 6,859 g/t Ag over 4.5m at Emerging Target; Step-Out Drilling Expands Resource Footprint by 270m; Gold and Copper Discovery Drill-Confirmed

Highlights:

Resource Expansion at the Yaxtché Deposit:

QVD-426 (50-meter Northwest Step-out): Intersected 517 g/t Ag over 20.00m (from 326m), including a high-grade interval of 1,300 g/t Ag over 5.00m , which also contains 5,060 g/t Ag over 1.00m . These results confirm a 50-meter expansion to the northwest of the previously defined deposit margin (Figure 3).

Mani-Copan Target (~500 meters south of Yaxtché):

Hole QVD-431 intersected 135 g/t Ag over 7.50m (from 25 m) and a deeper interval of 255 g/t Ag over 2.00m (from 89 m). Additionally, hole QVD-433 intersected a significant high-grade interval of 4,982 g/t Ag over 7.50m , including 6,850 g/t Ag over 4.50m, and 336 g/t Ag over 2.00 m (from surface). These results are consistent with previously reported high-grade surface samples (see news release July 21, 2025), confirming that the system remains active and robust in this exploration target.

New Discoveries & Target Validation:

Carmen Target (Au-Cu): Follow-up hole QVD-427A confirmed an open gold-copper zone, highlighting 0.29 g/t Au over 22.90m (from 351.1m), which includes a higher-grade intercept of 0.66 g/t Au and 0.73% Cu over 1.00m. The hole also intersected 0.51 g/t Au and 0.42% Cu over 7.00m (from 311.0 m), including 1.33 g/t Au over 1.00m, as well as 0.48 g/t Au over 12.00m (from 326.0 m), including 1.57 g/t Au and 0.35 % Cu over 1.00m.

Additionally, the Company has encountered silver anomalies in other holes including QVD-429, and is awaiting results for hole QVD-430, which are delayed due to laboratory backlogs.

Joaquin Marias, President and CEO commented, "The latest step-outs are very encouraging and extend the footprint of the main deposit [Yaxtché] by 170 m to the southeast and 100 m to the northwest with high-grade continuity, reinforcing that the deposit remains open in multiple directions. In parallel, drilling results from Carmen confirm an open Au-Cu zone and Mani-Copan continues to deliver very high-grade silver, validating our broader mineralization model for El Quevar project. With two rigs active and assays still pending, we remain focused on disciplined resource growth and high-impact discovery."

Table 1: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program Second Batch of Assays (cut-off 100g/t Ag)*

Hole ID From [m] To [m] Length [m] Ag [g/t] Au [g/t] Pb [%] Zn [%] Cu [%] End Of Hole [m] Program





















QVD-426 220.0 227.0 7.00 285 0.00 0.63 0.17 0.03 390.50 Resource Expansion including 221.0 224.0 3.00 413 0.00 0.24 0.06 0.03 including 226.0 227.0 1.00 484 0.00 1.92 0.23 0.03 and 326.0 346.0 20.0 517 0.00 5.91 0.89 0.04 including 340.0 345.0 5.00 1,300 0.00 4.77 0.84 0.07 which includes 343.0 344.0 1.00 5,060 0.00 7.98 1.87 0.28

































































QVD-427A 311.0 318.0 7.00 10 0.51 0.05 0.03 0.42 455.00 Exploration/New Discoveries including 317.0 318.0 1.00 18 1.33 0.10 0.01 0.38 and 326.0 338.0 12.00 3 0.48 0.01 0.01 0.09 including 334.0 335.0 1.00 11 1.57 0.02 0.02 0.35 and 351.1 374.0 22.9 2 0.29 0.03 0.00 0.11 including 354.0 355.0 1.00 9 0.50 0.01 0.01 0.65 including 356.0 357.0 1.00 12 0.66 0.02 0.01 0.73 and 429.1 430.4 1.30 2 0.44 0.15 0.02 0.01 and 439.0 441.0 2.0 2 0.28 0.06 0.00 0.01





















QVD-428 355.0 357.4 2.40 314 0.00 0.58 0.14 0.03 434.00 Resource Expansion and 365.0 367.0 2.00 308 0.00 0.43 1.10 0.03 and 388.0 393.0 5.00 1,039 0.00 11.46 1.04 0.15 including 390.0 391.0 1.00 2,410 0.00 6.85 0.87 0.53 including 392.0 393.0 1.00 1,400 0.00 20.00 2.54 0.09











































QVD-431 25.0 32.5 7.50 135 0.00 0.32 0.00 0.01 109.00 Exploration/New Discoveries and 89.0 91.0 2.00 255 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.00





















QVD-432 153.0 159.0 6.00 639 0.13 0.11 0.08 0.41 338.00 Resource Expansion including 156.0 157.0 1.00 2,920 0.45 0.36 0.34 1.41 and 164.0 165.0 1.00 403 0.10 0.16 0.05 0.08 and 190.6 192.0 1.40 9 0.24 0.66 1.61 0.00 and 259.0 261.0 2.00 13 0.24 0.03 0.06 0.01





















QVD-433 0.0 2.0 2.00 336 0.00 1.48 0.00 0.01 331.00 Exploration/New Discoveries and 39.5 47.0 7.50 4,982 0.02 0.54 0.14 0.08 including 42.5 47.0 4.50 6,850 0.03 0.36 0.21 0.04





















QVD-434 97.0 102.5 5.50 429 0.05 0.34 0.13 0.65 211.20 Resource Expansion including 98.0 99.0 1.00 884 0.01 0.97 0.25 1.20





















QVD-435 55.0 58.0 3.00 463 0.00 1.30 0.04 0.16 160.00 Resource Expansion including 55.0 56.0 1.00 1,205 0.00 3.44 0.11 0.32 and 64.0 67.0 3.00 912 0.06 0.11 0.22 1.45 including 65.0 66.0 1.00 1,120 0.06 0.10 0.15 0.99 and 69.0 70.0 1.00 171 0.51 2.77 0.73 0.04 and 99.0 100.0 1.00 106 0.40 0.25 0.10 0.09

*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.

Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip End Of Hole [m] QVD-426 3,417,742 7,307,375 290 -75 390.50 QVD-427 3,419,233 7,307,058 140 -65 203.00 QVD-427A 3,419,233 7,307,058 140 -65 455.00 QVD-428 3,417,642 7,307,451 0 -90 434.00 QVD-429 3,418,266 7,306,235 345 -45 110.00 QVD-430 3,417,718 7,307,426 0 -90 431.00 QVD-431 3,418,234 7,306,306 165 -50 109.00 QVD-432 3,419,375 7,306,698 180 -65 338.00 QVD-433 3,418,028 7,306,233 280 -60 331.00 QVD-434 3,419,305 7,306,689 195 -55 211.20 QVD-435 3,419,239 7,306,669 205 -60 160.00

*Reference system: GK POSGAR 94 – Zone 3. Dip is reported as negative below horizontal.

Table 3: 2025-2026 Summer Exploration Program – Rock Surface Samples at Mani-Copan

Sample Easting Northing Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % 101333 3418877 7306107 2,493 0.01 1.08 0.01 0.02 101332 3418860 7306114 1,622 0.01 0.29 0.00 0.01 101331 3418819 7306135 1,587 0.01 0.77 0.01 0.01 101329 3418806 7306138 1,207 0.01 0.18 0.00 0.00 101334 3418882 7306097 808 0.01 0.33 0.00 0.00 101528 3418870 7306115 261 0.00 0.34 0.01 0.00 101529 3418836 7306057 168 0.00 0.88 0.02 0.01 101335 3418915 7306019 134 0.01 3.01 0.02 0.04 101531 3418846 7306012 123 0.00 0.44 0.01 0.00 101533 3418936 7306078 112 0.00 0.49 0.01 0.01 101532 3418906 7306029 53 0.01 1.00 0.03 0.03 101365 3418966 7306041 48 0.01 0.21 0.00 0.01

Carmen – Preliminary Geological Interpretation

The Carmen target exhibits a robust geochemical, mineralogical, and geological signature, consistent with the transition levels between a Cu-Au porphyry system and the roots of a high-sulphidation epithermal system. This configuration suggests a telescoping scenario, evidenced by the intervals of clast-supported hydrothermal breccias with subangular clasts of fine porphyritic dacite and a silica-dickite matrix intersected in drill holes QVD-425 and QVD-427A. These intervals, combined with the re-logging of historical core, reveal high gold and copper grades linked to an assemblage of enargite, chalcopyrite, and traces of bornite, along with the presence of other sulphides.

Furthermore, the re-interpretation of historical geophysics highlights a moderate to high resistivity anomaly that coincides with a trend towards high chargeability signatures at depth. This geophysical contrast suggests proximity to a competent and altered intrusive body (possibly a porphyry stock or a siliceous lithocap) with high mineralisation potential, a feature that is particularly significant given its spatial coincidence with an extensive Au+/-Cu soil anomaly (see press release January 21, 2025).

2025–2026 Summer Exploration and Drilling Program

Having started November 1st, 2025, the current drilling campaign (Summer Exploration Program) is continuing with two rigs operational at El Quevar. The Company is pursuing a dual-track growth strategy: 40% of the Program targets Resource Expansion to bolster the existing asset base, while the remaining 60% is dedicated to high-impact exploration for New Discoveries.

To support this initiative, the Argenta team is conducting soil geochemical sampling and surface mapping across extensive, previously unexplored sectors. These operations are expanding into Quevar North, facilitated by the development of more than 15 km of new internal access roads. Following the fieldwork, all samples will undergo detailed geological, petrographic, and spectral (TerraSpec) analysis. Consequently, the total exploration footprint for the 2025–2026 summer season has more than doubled, increasing from approximately 25km2 to 60km2 (Figure 5).

Since the commencement of this Summer Exploration Program, the Company has successfully completed over 9,500 meters of drilling across 34 holes, as part of the overall 25,000 meters Program. More than 150 work orders from these holes have been submitted for laboratory analysis, with 70% of the results currently pending. This work supplements the 4,244 meters across 16 holes drilled during the 2025 Winter Drilling Program, which achieved a balance of high-grade Resource Expansion and the discovery of promising Exploration Targets such as Andrea, Rosa, Argentina, and Azufre.

Detailed surface work in these areas including road construction, mapping, and geological transects continues to refine the Company's understanding of the project's broader potential.

About El Quevar Project

The El Quevar Project is located in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored with less than 3 % of the area covered with comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline, and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high‑voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de‑risk and accelerate future drilling and development.

The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit boasts an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag (1). The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.

The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver rich, high to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.

QAQC Statement

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.

All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.

The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical and then diamond-sawn on-site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories sample preparation facilities in Mendoza, and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.

Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh (code PREP-41). Rock chip samples were dried and then fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1kg split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31B).

All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using a fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by 4 acid, ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram (ME-ICP61m). Soils were also analyzed for gold fire assays and ICP-AES (Au-ICP21) and 48 multi-element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish and over limit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

