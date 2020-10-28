Are you a cheater? Gardein encourages Canadians to cheat…on meat

The brand is encouraging Canadians to take its cheating challenge and substitute Gardein's delicious plant-based products for meat in their favourite recipes at least one day a week. Try Sunday brunch with plant-based Maple Breakfast Saus'age Patties, pasta night with spaghetti and Meatless Meatballs or Fishless Filets with tangy slaw.

"Getting stuck in a rut in your everyday routine can impact your happiness in your personal life and with the people you love. As an expert in the study of relationships, confidence and achieving balance, I can attest to this," says Kimberly Moffit, Relationship Therapist and Expert. "Small, easy changes to your everyday routine and a desire to try new things (even in the kitchen) is so important to keeping daily life exciting! I love the idea of taking a break from what you're used to and cheating, that is, when it's on meat."

Are you a cheater? Find out by visiting Gardein.ca to take a personality quiz and be matched with the product you should be having a food affair with. *By participating in the quiz the first 5,000 participants will receive a $1 off coupon to help them switch things up in the kitchen with Gardein. You can also enter yourself to win a year's supply of Gardein products, so you can cheat anytime.

"Gardein's wide variety of delicious plant-based alternatives make it the perfect brand to cheat on meat with," said Ian Roberts, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. "With a quarter of Canadians wanting to add more plant-based options to their diets** it is the fastest growing food category in Canada.*** We are excited to offer a selection of substitutes for chicken, beef, pork & fish, making it easy for consumers to swap Gardein for meat in their favourite dishes."

Gardein allows Canadians to enjoy a flexible lifestyle with a huge variety of delicious, plant-based foods. As Canada's #1 frozen meat alternative brand****, the popular line includes options like Chick'n Tenders, Beefless Ground, Breakfast Saus'age Patties and unique items like Crabless Cakes – perfect for any occasion at any time of the day.

Gardein is available in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Walmart, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and Longo's.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

*Please visit Gardein.ca for full rules & regulations.

**Mintel Report, Plant Based Food and Drink Canada, May 2020

***Nielsen Q2 2020 President's Report

****Nielsen MarketTrack NATIONAL EXCL NFLD GB +DR +MM l Latest 52 Weeks | Period Ending WE Sep 05 20

