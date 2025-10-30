Expansion underpins Ardian's engagement with investors in Asia and strengthens its presence in China and the wider region

Hong Kong office will reinforce client relationships and support investments in Secondaries & Primaries and Co-Investment activities

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Hong Kong. The opening underscores Ardian's long-standing commitment to China and its clients based across APAC.

Ardian marked the opening of its new Hong Kong office with a ceremony attended by Mr Jason Yao, Head of Greater China, Ardian (first from left); Mr Jan Philipp Schmitz, Executive Vice-President, Ardian (second from left); Mr Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (middle); Mr Vladimir Colas, Executive Vice-President, Ardian (second from right); and Mr Samson Wong, Chief Investment Officer (Private Markets) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (first from right). (CNW Group/Ardian)

The firm has nearly 50 long-standing clients in Greater China, with many relationships spanning over two decades. Investors include insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, private wealth investors and endowments. Client commitments in the region represent US$11.8 bn of Ardian's AUM, which the firm intends to grow through its on-the-ground presence in Hong Kong. The new office will see Ardian strengthen client relationships, including with private wealth investors, and build closer ties to the business and financial community in Hong Kong and the region. The local team will also be able to leverage on Ardian's wider platform.

The office in Hong Kong will also further support Ardian's investments in the region, primarily through its Secondaries & Primaries and Co-Investment activities. Through its Secondaries & Primaries activity, Ardian has invested a total of $4.3 billion in nearly 200 funds in Asia, and has completed 12 Secondary transactions with Asian sellers, totaling $6.6 billion. Its co-investment portfolio in Asia includes 11 existing investments.

Jason Yao, Head of Greater China, will lead Ardian's team in Hong Kong. Since joining Ardian in 2011, he has been instrumental in developing Ardian's Secondaries & Primaries platform in China and leads the firm's investor relations in the region. He will be supported by Jan Philipp Schmitz, Executive Vice President at Ardian, and Head of Ardian's activities in Asia.

The new Ardian office was officially opened today at a ceremony attended by Ardian Executive Vice Presidents Jan Philipp Schmitz and Vladimir Colas, alongside Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. It is located in Two IFC, in the heart of Hong Kong's financial center. The opening brings Ardian's headcount in China to 20 employees, with plans for further growth in the coming years. Including Hong Kong, Ardian's global network now spans 20 offices across Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East.

"Ardian has a proud and established presence in Asia, now partnering with nearly 50 clients across the region. Asia has always been a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy, and our Hong Kong team is energised to build on the strong foundations we've laid. The opening of this new office marks an exciting milestone -- Ardian's fifth location in Asia and our second in China, following Beijing -- reinforcing our commitment to the region's dynamic markets."

● DOMINIQUE SENEQUIER ● CEO AND FOUNDER OF ARDIAN

"Opening our fifth office in Asia marks a milestone moment for Ardian and demonstrates our commitment to expansion in the region, particularly in China. We have deep and long-standing relationships with clients based here and a significant portfolio of assets through our Secondaries & Primaries activity. Looking ahead, the Hong Kong and Chinese mainland markets will continue to be important for us, allowing us to better serve clients and serve new investors through the private wealth channel."

● JAN PHILIPP SCHMITZ ● EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF ARDIAN ASIA and HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, ARDIAN

"Hong Kong is a key financial center in Asia and a super connector into Chinese mainland market. Our new office here will give us an even stronger platform to connect to clients, build new relationships with the financial community, and accelerate our investment strategy in this market."

● JASON YAO ● HEAD OF GREATER CHINA AND SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR, ARDIAN

