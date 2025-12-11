New investment solution to provide clients with exposure to Ardian's global secondaries, co-investment, infrastructure and infrastructure secondaries platforms and expertise

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ardian, a global private investment firm with more than $ 270 billion CAD in assets under management & supervision across its private equity, real assets, and private credit platforms, today announces the availability of Ardian Access to Canadian professional investors1. This expansion provides greater access to private market opportunities that have traditionally been reserved for large institutional investors, responding to a growing demand among Canadian professionals for broader diversification and long-term value creation.

Ardian Access Canada makes Ardian Access SICAV-RAIF2 ("Ardian Access" or "the Fund") available to Canadian professional private investors. Originally launched in July 2025, Ardian Access SICAV-RAIF is an evergreen vehicle domiciled in Luxembourg that provides professional investors globally3 with diversified exposure to Ardian's pioneering private equity platform.

Ardian Access is a differentiated solution for investors looking to access private markets and diversify their existing exposure. The Fund seeks to leverage a highly diversified, global portfolio of private assets managed by GPs across sectors, geographies, and company sizes, aiming to generate long-term value whilst mitigating risk and J-Curve effects.

Through Ardian Access, Canadian investors gain exposure to Ardian's secondaries, primaries and direct co-investment platforms, which collectively manage more than $ 150 billion CAD in assets under management. Ardian's secondaries team has executed more than $ 56 billion CAD in secondary transaction volume in the past four years, while its co-investment team has invested alongside sponsors in more than 140 selected portfolio companies to date. Additionally, both teams have managed consecutive generations of diversified portfolios.

Ardian Access provides exposure to:

Ardian's established secondaries and co-investment strategies, underpinned by a "buy what we know" investment approach focusing on high-quality sponsors and assets, as well as its comprehensive proprietary database spanning more than 650 GPs, 1,600 funds, and 10,000 portfolio companies, which enables Ardian to identify and assess potential opportunities.

Ardian's global secondaries and co-investment teams comprising more than 125 professionals in 20 offices across the globe, which have built robust and trusted partnerships with a broad network of GPs, LPs, and portfolio company management teams.

Accessible investment minimums of $ 25,000 CAD and immediate capital deployment from day one, aiming to maximize compounding and limit cash drag.

The expansion of Ardian Access to Canada is supported by the firm's dedicated Canadian team. Ardian established its Montreal office in 2023 to strengthen its ties with investors in the country, some of whom have been partners since the firm's inception in 1996. The Canadian team ensures direct access to Ardian's global expertise and a deeper understanding of Canadian market dynamics, reinforcing the firm's long-term commitment to building trusted, local relationships and to deliver tailored private market solutions in every market where it operates.

Ardian Access Canada will also soon provide access to Ardian Access Infrastructure SICAV-RAIF for Canadian professional private investors. The fund provides exposure to Ardian's infrastructure platform which has over $ 57 billion CAD in assets under management including London's Heathrow Airport and Verne, a sustainable data center platform, as well as the firm's infrastructure secondaries platform, the largest in the world, with over $ 140 billion CAD in assets under management.

Ardian launched the funds in partnership with iCapital, the global fintech platform shaping the future of investing. Ardian will leverage iCapital's full suite of servicing and technology solutions for evergreen funds to provide wealth managers and their clients with efficient access to alternative investment opportunities via Ardian Access.

"Private clients are an important and fast‑growing group of investors that account for more than half of Ardian's LPs by number. With the introduction of Ardian Access in Canada, we're extending our long-term commitment to providing private investors with scalable investment solutions that allow them to take advantage of Ardian's market leading strategies. Our Private Wealth Solutions team is experiencing significant growth as private investors and wealth managers seek greater exposure to the private markets, and Canada represents a natural next step in this global expansion."

● MARK BENEDETTI ● EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT, ARDIAN

"Secondaries are well suited to private wealth because they provide investors with wide diversification and can generate returns and cash flow quickly given their maturity. We have the world's largest Secondaries & Primaries platform, run alongside a significant co-investment offer, and this means we can execute the largest and most complex transactions with the highest quality GPs and underlying investments. Over 20% of our latest Secondaries fundraise came through private wealth channels, and we are delighted to be opening up our strategy to even more private investors through Ardian Access."

● VLADIMIR COLAS ● EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT AND CO-HEAD OF SECONDARIES AND PRIMARIES, ARDIAN

"As private investors are increasingly seeking opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional investors to diversify their portfolios and generate long-term returns, we are proud to expand Ardian Access to Canada. This initiative builds on our ambition to give professional investors access to the same institutional-grade opportunities and long-term value creation that have defined Ardian's success for nearly 30 years."

● FREDERICK CASTONGUAY ● Investor Relations Managing DirectoR, ARDIAN

Ardian is well known for a leading position in secondaries, direct investments and infrastructure investing. The continued roll-out of the Ardian Access platform alongside other Private Wealth initiatives represents a new chapter for Ardian. Until recently, the many opportunities that the Ardian team identified were reserved for institutional investors and the wealthiest families. Now, these funds are opening the doors to private markets for large groups of private investors. This product is part of the Ardian Access platform with local & thematic solutions globally.

NB: In Canada, investments are offered only through a locally regulated and domiciled feeder fund.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

Investments in private equity involve a risk of total or partial loss of capital. Investors should consult the fund's legal documentation and the fund's marketing materials before making any final investment decision.

ABOUT ARDIAN

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world.

We deliver multi-local expertise, long-term performance, and shared value for our investors, partners, and the broader world. Since Ardian's inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy.

Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry.

Ardian currently manages or advises $ 270 billion CAD for more than 1,890 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit.

Ardian. Mastering change for lasting value.

ardian.com



1 The Fund is only accessible to eligible Canadian professional investors through a locally domiciled feeder fund which opened on December 1, 2025.

2 The Fund is managed by Carne Global Fund Managers (Luxembourg) S.A., with Ardian acting as delegated portfolio manager.

3 Terms such as global investors and around the world are generic descriptors for investors across multiple jurisdictions. Ardian Access and Ardian Access Infrastructure are marketed only in jurisdictions where it is duly registered, notified, or otherwise authorized under local laws and regulations.

