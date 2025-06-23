Ardent Industries Launches Engaged Training Solutions: Raising the Standard for Safety and Leadership Training Across Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Ardent Industries Limited is proud to announce the official launch of Engaged Training Solutions, a new division dedicated to delivering industry-leading training in health & safety, leadership, sales, and equipment operations. Engaged Training Solutions builds on the strong foundation established by Zelus Material Handling, which introduced in-house safety training programs to support its workforce and clients. As demand grew not just for operator certification, but also for leadership development and frontline communication skills, the vision expanded and a new identity was born. Engaged Training Solutions will support with hands-on, results-focused training that empowers organizations and their teams to operate safely and lead and sell confidently.

Simon Abdelmalak, General Manager of both Zelus Material Handling and Engaged Training Solutions, emphasized the importance of this launch:

"We've seen firsthand that effective training makes a measurable difference, not just in compliance, but in culture, productivity, and leadership. Engaged is our commitment to raising the bar and equipping people with the tools they need to succeed, from the shop floor to the front office."

With offerings ranging from overhead crane and fork lift training to leadership and sales coaching, Engaged Training Solutions bridges the gap between regulatory compliance and real-world application.

Bryan White, Co-President of Ardent Industries, shared:

"Our companies succeed because of the people who power them. Engaged Training Solutions is a natural next step in our commitment to safety, performance, and long-term growth, for our teams and our partners across Canada."

Jason White, Co-President of Ardent Industries, added:

"This launch is not just about a new name. It's about delivering value, by training today's workforce to be safer, more capable, and more confident in what they do. That's how we help companies grow stronger and teams perform at their best."

Engaged Training Solutions will begin offering training programs across Canada starting June 23, 2025. To learn more, visit engagedtraining.ca

SOURCE Ardent Industries

Media Contact: Ryan Van Horne, Marketing Manager, Ardent Industries, [email protected], 226-386-4617