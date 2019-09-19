Ardene partners with ME to WE to support WE Well-being

Through the campaign, entitled Self Care IRL (an acronym for "in real life," a reference to life offline), Ardene and ME to WE aim to start a self-care movement that encourages followers to share how they "self-care" on social media. Followers who step up to the challenge will be automatically entered to win tickets to WE Day Vancouver , taking place Tuesday, October 19, 2019 at Rogers Arena. WE Day is a celebration of social good that takes place in 15 cities across North America, the U.K. and the Caribbean.

News of the partnership was announced today at WE Day Toronto by campaign ambassador and American actress, Jenna Ortega. "You need self-care in order to step back, take a much-needed breath and get ready to get back into the daily routine." Ortega commented on the campaign. "I think everybody needs a break. I do not think there's a better time to encourage people to appreciate and respect themselves."

"Self-care and mental well-being are important issues for young people today." stated Ardene COO Mark Dervishian. "As a brand, and through our partnership with WE, we are in the perfect position to spread the word and provide customers with educational tools and resources to promote their well-being." Ardene – whose primary customers include Generation Z girls aged 14-24 – stands behind empowerment and positivity not only through its campaigns, but also through its entire organization.

Ardene is one of the first Canadian retailers to launch an internal mindfulness program for its employees, emphasizing that well-being is a central competency for everyone. The retailer offers volunteer hours for its entire workforce, and a voluntary donation-matching program that supports WE Charity.

"We are honoured to partner with Ardene to bring this vital program to young people," said Roxanne Joyal, CEO, ME to WE. "We know that 70 per cent of mental health problems have their onset during childhood or adolescence, and together with Ardene we will empower young people with the tools and resources to nurture and promote not only their own well-being but that of their community."

Ardene and WE forged a partnership in 2018, and together have promoted several ME to WE products, whose proceeds support the work of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change. In 2019, Ardene relaunched its Basic Collection in partnership with ME to WE, directing proceeds to WE Well-being and helping customers to do good while they shop. Customers can even see where their contribution is going through ME to WE's Track Your Impact program.

To date, through the Ardene and ME to WE partnership, more than 46,500 global impacts have been made in Kenya through WE Charity. These impacts include providing access to education, clean water and healthcare, providing children and families with healthy meals and providing women with access to financial tools, empowering them to generate income and accrue savings for their families.

