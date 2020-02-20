Arctic Leaf Expands Service Offering to Include Expert Email Marketing Services

LAKE FOREST, CA, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Digital agency and tech powerhouse, Arctic Leaf, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its robust offering in UX design, custom app development, and conversion rate optimization (CRO) to include expert email marketing services. With over 20% of revenue attributed to email for the average ecommerce store, moving into the email marketing space was a natural decision for an agency focused on optimizing conversions for its ecommerce clients.

The new service features tiered management packages ranging from small-business to enterprise. Services include email campaign design, automated sequencing, A/B testing, segmentation, reporting, and strategy development.

"In an increasingly cluttered digital world, we're seeing time-and-time-again that email marketing is a powerful medium for fostering profitable customer-brand relationships," said Josh Garellek, CEO of Arctic Leaf. "We tested this model for over a year and based on its proven success, we're officially launching the division. It's our goal to help ecommerce businesses of all sizes take control of their email marketing channels and make long-term connections with their customers."

At the forefront of the email marketing landscape is the advanced automation and re-marketing platform, Klaviyo. As part of the new initiative, Arctic Leaf struck a strategic partnership with Klaviyo .

"We partnered with Klaviyo because their refined suite of email marketing tools are unlike those of other providers on the market," said Jonathan Coy, COO of Arctic Leaf. "Klaviyo's all-in-one platform allows us to focus on what we do best: developing holistic, tailored, and adaptable strategies that transform our clients' visions into robust growth-centric solutions."

To learn more about how you can optimize your email marketing revenue, contact our team at [email protected] .

About Arctic Leaf

Arctic Leaf is a digital agency that takes small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses to enterprise. Arctic Leaf offers a complete suite of custom web, iOS, and Android design and development services and integrations that allow for bespoke solutions designed to meet the unique needs of every client. With robust expertise in UX design, software development, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and email marketing, Arctic Leaf has established itself as an innovative leader in the web and mobile development market.

https://arcticleaf.io/

SOURCE Arctic Leaf Inc.

For further information: Emily Fielden, Publicist & Marketing Coordinator, Arctic Leaf, [email protected], 949-377-1301