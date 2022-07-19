ARCTIC FOX MINERALS CORP 2021 EXPLORATION SUMMARY

Prior to the Company's public listing in June of 2022, Arctic Fox conducted a winter drill program between October 5 th -31 st , 2021 to further define and identify new zones of gold mineralization at the Property. A total of 976 metres was drilled in 20 diamond drill holes, from which 240 samples were collected for geochemical analysis. Drill core was logged and sampled at a facility in Yellowknife and samples were submitted to ALS Global Labs, an independent and ISO accredited facility (ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001).

Diamond drilling completed in 2021 was designed to test gold-bearing silicified shear zones that have been identified at surface in several areas of the Property. Gold mineralization was intersected in all drill holes, and analytical results from 2021 drill samples compare well with those collected from outcrop at surface, as well as what has been reported historically. To date, sample results are most significant at the Fox South Zone where surface and 2021 drill samples consistently return considerable grades.

Fox South Zone

A total of four holes were drilled from one setup location in 2021 for a total of 208 metres. Drill collars were selected to test the southern extension of previously identified gold-bearing shear zones. Mineralization is most consistent at the Fox South Zone where drill samples returned the highest and most comparable sample grades of any zone. The two most significant intervals in the Fox South Zone were 4.62 g/t Au over 1.61 m, including 0.76 m of 8.79 g/t Au in hole UTG-21-002; and 4.5 g/t Au over 1.69 m, including 8.62 g/t Au over 0.44 m in hole UTG-21-003.

2021 Drill Hole Sample No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) UTG-21-002 Y032274 28.85 29.3 0.45 1.01 UTG-21-002 Y032275 29.3 29.7 0.4 0.76 UTG-21-002 Y032276 29.7 30.46 0.76 8.79











2021 Drill Hole Sample No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) UTG-21-003 Y032291 15.61 16.16 0.55 2.87 UTG-21-003 Y032292 16.16 16.56 0.4 2.09 UTG-21-003 Y032293 16.56 17 0.44 8.62 UTG-21-003 Y032294 17 17.3 0.3 4.84

Work completed to date on the Property, both historical and current, demonstrates the potential for the Project. Future work at the Property will focus on further delineation of broader structural zones as these are commonly areas found to contain significant gold mineralization. The company is pleased with results to date and is looking forward to outlining a summer and fall exploration plan for the Property.

For further details from the 2021 drill program, please refer to the Up Town Gold Property Technical Report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Persons, Technical Information and Quality Control Notes

Samples and maps prepared in this press release have been done in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101)". Reported intervals are down-hole intervals, true thicknesses for reported results have not been calculated. Multi-interval gold values are reported as weighted averages.

Michael MacMorran, P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" ("QP") within the context of NI 43-101 is responsible for the preparation and review of the technical information being reported in this press release.

Arctic Fox's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

