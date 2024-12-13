Arctech's SkyLine II Solar Tracker: The Key Behind Azerbaijan's Largest Solar Success

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, announced that its signature solar tracker system SkyLine II has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully powering Azerbaijan's inaugural and largest utility-scale solar project.

Arctech 312MW Project in Azerbaijan

This 312 MW solar power plant is situated in the Garadagh Gobi Desert in Azerbaijan, adjacent to the coastline. The site is characterized by undulating terrain, complex climatic conditions, variable weather patterns, and a high degree of corrosivity. Nevertheless, Arctech's SkyLine II system is well-suited for this project owing to its innovative synchronous multi-point drive mechanism and superior anti-corrosion capabilities.

Firstly, the multi-point drive mechanism ensures its operational stability during high-wind conditions and reduces wind pressure on solar panels. Furthermore, the terrain-following feature of SkyLine II facilitates its adjustment to complex topographies, leading to a reduction in earthwork construction and safeguarding the delicate desert ecosystem. Additionally, to withstand the corrosive local environment, the steel components of SkyLine II undergo hot-dip galvanization and pre-galvanization treatments, while the aluminum alloy parts are anodized, ensuring compliance with C3 or C4 corrosion resistance standards and a service life of 25 years.

As the first utility-scale photovoltaic power plant and currently the largest operational PV facility in Azerbaijan, the Garadagh plant covers an area of about 550 hectares. It generates an annual output of 500 million kWh, sufficient to supply the electrical needs of 110,000 households while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 200,000 tons annually.

This year, the COP29 was convened in Baku, Azerbaijan, achieving several noteworthy agreements to facilitate the global energy transition. Azerbaijan, endowed with substantial solar energy potential, boasting 2,400 to 3,200 hours of annual sunshine, has established an ambitious renewable energy development objective. This includes a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050 and to enhance renewable power capacity to 30% by 2030, thereby diversifying its current energy system.

Arctech, in its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition, has set up comprehensive local teams worldwide that encompass sales, technical support, supply chain management, after-sales service, local operation and maintenance capabilities, and brand marketing strategies, all aimed at ensuring the long-term stability and operational efficiency of solar projects.

